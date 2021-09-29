The sporting fraternity of Trinidad and Tobago is a valued stakeholder in this country’s post-pandemic recovery, says the Sport and Community Development Ministry.
It has been bolstered with a $3.3 million investment from the Government.
On Monday, a combination of National Governing Bodies, community sporting groups, and athletes were presented with grant funding at the Ministry’s Head Office, Nicholas Tower, Independence Square, Port of Spain.
Fifteen recipients received funding via the Ministry’s Elite Athlete Assistance Programme (EAAP) and the Sport Grant for Organizations and Individuals as follows:
Individual athletes:
Aaron Prince
Dylan Carter
Kamaria Durant
Keshorn Walcott
Kwesi Browne
Machel Cedenio
Nicholas Paul
Tianna Guy
Deron Douglas
Gabriella Wood
National Sporting Organizations and Sport Serving Bodies:
Black Panthers Women Sports Club
Eagles Football Club
Vijay Sports and Cultural Club
Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association
Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB)
Minister Shamfa Cudjoe assured all recipients that the Ministry will continue to work to support the sporting fraternity to further develop and strengthen the sector. She said the Ministry will continue its ongoing streamlining of grant funding procedures to improve its effectiveness and be of better service to all applicants.