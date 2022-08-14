Three people are assisting police after they were found with over 400 stolen avocados.
The suspects are between the ages of 18 and 24 and are from the Arima and D’Abadie communities.
Around 4 a.m. on Friday, police searched three men following reports of praedial larceny, as well as livestock larceny, in the Wallerfield community.
The suspects were found to have six pumpkins, as well as 446 avocados, in their possession.
They were unable to properly account for the items and, as a result, they were detained.
PC Bertrand is continuing enquiries.
Held with loaded gun
In an unrelated incident, a 24-year-old man of Savannah Drive, off Pinto Road, Arima, was held with a loaded firearm on Friday night.
Officers of the Arima Police Station executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home, where they found and seized a Smith & Wesson .40mm pistol, loaded with four rounds of ammunition.
The 24-year-old was arrested and is to be questioned and charged by PC Joseph.