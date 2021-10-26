MORE THAN $52,000 in alcohol and cigarettes were stolen from a supermarket in San Juan on Friday.
The incident took place at a supermarket on Boundary Road Extension. At about 1 p.m. that day, the owner of the supermarket went to the storeroom when he noticed the area was ransacked.
He then observed a hole in the roof. An inventory was done and it was realised that he was missing two cases of Triniblenz cigarettes, valued at $7,800, five cases of 70cl Hennessy valued at $16,875, and two cases of 30cl Hennessy valued at $28,575.
The police were notified and officers of San Juan police station responded.