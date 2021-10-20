Police are looking for the people who murdered a Tobago businessman at his home on Monday night. Tobago recorded its sixth murder for the year with the killing of 31-year-old Shervel Benoit.
He lived at Belmont Road in Mason Hall and was the owner of a mini-mart and operator of a Lotto booth.
Around 9.36 p.m. Benoit’s wife, Chanara John-Benoit, was in their house watching her husband as he reversed his panel van into their garage after work.
As Benoit parked the vehicle, his wife observed a man running toward her. She attempted to close the door but two men forced their way into the house and demanded cash.
The men then ran outside and several loud explosions were heard, police were told.
Chanara John-Benoit saw her husband lying in a drain near the garage.
He had been shot several times and died at the scene.
The Scarborough Homicide Bureau is investigating.