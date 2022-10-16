A nine-year-old boy, playing a game of football in a field near his home, was fatally shot on Saturday night.
The child, Jamal Modest, was pronounced dead at the Chaguanas Health Facility.
The shooting happened at Africa Grounds, Enterprise, Chaguanas at around 8.20pm.
Police said Jamal was playing in the field with a group of boys when a white panel van drove in. A group of adults was standing nearby.
The occupants of the vehicle opened fire on the children and adults.
Eyewitnesses said there was chaos as the children began running to safety.
Central Division police responded and found Jamal bleeding on the ground.
He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.
Police said the panel van was stolen earlier in the night from a couple in Enterprise. The couple, police said, was tied up and taken to a poultry farm in Longdenville.
They were rescued by police.