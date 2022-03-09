The family and friends of diver Kazim Ali Jr, say they have been comforted by a “Tsunami of prayer,” from the country in the midst of their mourning.
Ali was one of the four killed inside Paria Berth No 6 after being sucked into the seabed pipeline on February 25.
On Tuesday, a memorial in the 36-year-old’s honour was held at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church in San Fernando, where many gathered to celebrate his life. Ali, whose funeral was held under Muslim rites on March 5, was commemorated by mother, Catherine Ali, and other family members.
In attendance was Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Point-A-Pierre Member of Parliament David Lee and Couva South Member of Parliament Rudranath Indarsingh.
While those gathered offered tributes, items such as a painting of a boat to represent his love of the sea and an LCMS company uniform were brought to the Church’s front in his honour.
Speaking at the memorial. mother Catherine Ali described her late son as a lively and kind young man who believed in Trinidad and Tobago.
“Looking back at his 36 years and looking at pictures and listening to the memories of his co-workers, friends, family and among ourselves, the common thread is that he is a man who was living fully. I thank God for this person. Kaz (Kazim) had a good vibration, a kindness, an aliveness, wit and humour. His vibe had traction; people liked being around him. He showed up for them and they showed up for him,” she said.
Recounting his early life, she said that Ali and his sisters were very active in the Catholic Church, at one point serving as an altar boy.
Throughout the trauma of his passing, she said, the Ali family as well as the families of the other deceased divers were sustained by the thoughts and prayers of the nation.
“A tsunami of prayer has supported us coming from Trinidad and the Caribbean. This energy has sustained me. I sense it as a warm peace and calm,” she said.
Nicknamed “Beans,” she said her son through his relationship with his father had chosen to practise Islam. This, she said, never deterred him from finding friendship with those of varying beliefs.
“Kaz had friendships with people of all religions, with strong family values, including Muslims in San Fernando. They partied hard and worked and believed in Trinidad and Tobago and the water was their sacrament,” she said.
“You must be wondering why you saw Muslim rites on the weekend. Today theology says we find our own way to God. Within our population of 7.5 billion there are 7.5 billion ways to God. Each one can witness the truth of his or her life experience. Our deeper purpose is to search for and witness to the truth.”
“To be conscious of the deeper realities and frequencies available to them and to mentor each other into them. In Kazim’s case, Kaz was close to his dad who had his back as he grew up and Kaz wanted to be like him, to work with him and love him they had a very good relationship and Kaz was Muslim,” she said.
Also speaking at the memorial, Ali’s friend who referred to himself as “Willow,” described him as a man with a superb work-ethic, a love of family and the sea.
“During these last few days, a common thread being led through the stories is his love for work and impeccable work ethic has gained him the respect of those outside of his circle. His love for family was undeniable. He loved his family dearly…His love extended beyond his family, his army of friends as Jamie referred to us can always attest to his generosity and his ability to ensure that everyone was welcome”
“He was never afraid or shy to tell you how much he loved you. Outside of family and friends his third love was the sea. He got to work and play on it. You could always hear the joy in his voice, sharing stories of his time working,” he said.
The feeling of losing such a close friend, he said, was one of the worst he had felt in his life, he said.
“Honestly, I think within the last six years, he was his happiest, marrying the love of his life Jamie, welcoming his daughter and working in the family business. It feels surreal that he is no longer with us, the pain I felt losing him was the worst and rawest feelings I have felt in my 36 years on this earth,” he said.