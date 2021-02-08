RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Devon Charles, the main suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt, has died.
The Ministry of Health’s Technical Director of its Epidemiology Division, Dr Avery Hinds, ha…
AN unofficial sex offenders registry has been created to red-flag men who have been charged …
Following the discovery of Andrea Bharatt’s body on Thursday and skeletal remains on Friday a wide search party involving almost 250 police, military and fire personnel combed the Aripo forest yesterday where they found more bones.
These bones will be examined to determine if they were human.
Police said that around 1.50 p.m. a resident of the area who joined the police on the search alerted them about a scattering of bones found at the bottom of a precipice off the Aripo Road near LP 47.
The momentum of the rallying call to protect women picked up more steam yesterday with both women and men coming out in their numbers at various locations in Trinidad to demand that protective systems be put in place.
Many of the estimated 300 protesters who turned up at the Queen’s Park Savannah yesterday said Andrea Bharatt could have been them, or their sister, or their daughter or their mother and instead of angrily posting on social media they wanted to do something more.