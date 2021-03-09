“What happened was a miracle. My life is turned around and I see it as a miracle.”
These were the words of 35-year-old Petronella Pereira, merely three months after undergoing her second hip replacement surgery, a procedure she said has changed the course of her life.
Throughout 2020, the Express followed Pereira’s journey with bilateral hip dysplasia, a disease that brought about prolonged pain and made tasks such as movement and walking, almost impossible. One year ago, Pereira told the Express that the pandemic had entrapped her within her small wooden home in Arouca as she suffered in agony.
“My last job was in 2010 with MTS and the doctor deemed me unfit to work because at this point my hip was in a bad position,”
“I went from walking with a limp healthy most of my childhood to now I have no cartilage in my hip, its bone rubbing on bone. I am in pain 24/7. I am using a cane but it may reach the point where I will need crutches because I cannot put pressure on my right foot.” she said.
Despite multiple attempts to receive medical attention, she said, she was turned away by lack of equipment and heavy costs.
“I would like help for this surgery because I am in a lot of pain. We are also struggling here to survive. Any kind of help would be appreciated,” she said.
Following the Express' first report, Pereira was met with overwhelming support from generous readers in the form of financial aid, food and hampers. Though she did not receive enough to fund both surgeries, her first procedure was completed five months later by Dr Derrick Lousaing, a private specialist who performed surgery without charge at the Westshore medical hospital in Port of Spain.
The second procedure required the purchase of equipment such as a titanium rod. The total cost was approximately $48,000. Pereira was promised that the procedure would again be done without charge if the needed equipment could be purchased.
“The doctor is willing to do it for free but the cost of the replacement itself, treatment and the hospital stay is amounting to $48,000. The $48,000 covered the titanium rod which is $36,000 and I stayed for four days after the surgery in Westshore for monitoring and cost of drugs. Without help in the next four months the Doctor said that I could permanently be displaced by the imbalance,” she said.
Following the Express’ second report, Pereira was contacted by an “anonymous” Express reader who agreed to cover the $48,000 needed for her second procedure. In December 2020, days after the funds were sent, Pereira underwent the second hip replacement surgery.
She is expected to make a full recovery.
“I didn’t know that I could ever walk or live my life without pain, and now I can,” she said.
“The person saw the Express article and agreed to pay the $48,000. They sent the money to the hospital via a secretary and by early December the procedure was done. It was done without cost again by Dr Louisang and Westshore Medical Hospital hosted me without charge as well”
While recovering, she said, she wishes to thank the generous Express readers as well as the medical staff that contributed to her case.
“I’d like to thank God and all the wonderful people who reached out to me and the Express. I’d like to thank Dr.Venu the managing director at West Shore, Dr.Bhagan the anesthesiologist, Mrs.Donicia Sadoo, Ms.Ria, Mr.Mohammed, Ms.Maragret, Ms.Joslyn and Ms.Aleana. Ofcourse Dr Louisang because without him none of this would have happened. He performed these very expensive procedures for free and he was patient and kind and supportive throughout the entire process. I am eternally grateful and thankful to all these people,” she said.
“Like I said I don’t know how to describe it other than a miracle. It happened so fast and I wasn’t expecting it. At first the pain was a bit much but now, I am recovering and I can do things with ease. I am so thankful,’ she said.