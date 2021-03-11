AN appeal has been filed against the dismissal of a constitutional claim on Tuesday by Justice Joan Charles who was being asked to make a declaration that some of those charged with murder should be granted the opportunity to obtain bail
That appeal was filed on Wednesday evening just one day after the judge dismissed the claim brought by former murder accused Akilli Charles.
Charles spent nine years on remand only to have the murder charge against him dismissed in May 2019 by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle after she upheld a no-case submission, agreeing with his attorneys there was insufficient evidence for the matter to proceed to trial.
At the appeal his present attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC, United National Congress (UNC) Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, Renuka Rambhajan and Ganesh Saroop intend to rely on nine grounds of appeal.
In the court documents, the attorneys stated Justice Charles’ decision was contrary to law and against the weight of the evidence presented.
They also intend to argue that the judge erred in law in finding that section 5(1) of the Bail Act was an existing law that was saved by section 6 of the Constitution and was therefore immune from challenge on the ground that it violated the rights contained in sections 4 and 5 of the Constitution.
In addition to the filing of the appeal, the attorneys have also made an application for an expedited hearing.
In her ruling, the Justice Charles shot down a number of submissions by Ramlogan, as well as senior counsel Douglas Mendes, who appeared on behalf of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) as an interested party.
The judge stated it was only Parliament and not the courts that had the jurisdiction to decide whether bail should be considered for those charged with murder by way of legislation.
“While I agree that it may be a valuable exercise to consider a review of the legislation governing murder, to take account of the widely varying circumstances by which a person may take the life of another, this is a task which falls within the domain of the legislative arm of government.
“It is also for Parliament alone to determine whether the law should be amended so as to make murder a bailable offence,” the judge had stated.
Akilli Charles’ argument was that it was unconstitutional for every individual charged with the capital offence to automatically be denied bail, despite of the presumption of innocence until guilt was proven.
In his submissions, Ramlogan stated the case was not about those charged with murder being granted bail, but that they should at least be granted the opportunity to apply for bail.
That application can be denied by the judicial officer based on a number of factors including the strength of the evidence, the accused perceived likelihood to commit other offences while out on bail and the circumstances behind how the killing occurred.
To bolster their arguments, both Ramlogan and Mendes questioned if a man were to track down and kill the person who kidnapped, raped and murdered his only daughter should be subjected to the same treatment as a contract killer who carries out murder in exchange for money.
Another scenario was when it came to someone’s home being invaded by criminals and the homeowner happened to kill the criminal in defending himself and his family.
These are just two instances where they said bail can be considered, they stated.
Leading the case on behalf of the State is senior counsel Fyard Hosein.