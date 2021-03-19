The Arima Business Association (ABA) has added its voice to the numerous stakeholders calling for better oversight and management of Trinidad and Tobago’s transport service providers following recent incidents where Ashanti Riley, 18, was killed after entering a private hire (PH) vehicle, and 22-year-old Arima law clerk Andrea Bharatt was found dead after she boarded a vehicle with false taxi registration plates.
In a press release on Thursday, the ABA commended Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan for his push to ‘PH’ operators joining the legal taxi system, his engagement of the Trinidad & Tobago Taxi Drivers Association to improve the functionality and safety of the taxi services, and the continued modernisation of his Ministry.
Additionally, the ABA presented several solution-oriented recommendations based on concerns raised by numerous taxi drivers and stakeholders that operate within the Borough of Arima.
Stating that many ‘PH’ drivers face a challenge in qualifying for a taxi badge as previous minor infringements of the law make it difficult for them to secure a police Certificate of Character, the ABA proposed that the Attorney General’s office should consider the specific listing of conviction in the categories of either minor or serious, make a determination regarding the automatic expunging of some criminal records following the expiration of a certain number of years.
The ABA noted that several minor convictions such as assembling for the purpose of gambling, non-payment of child maintenance, smoking in public spaces among others, do not compromise the safety of the travelling public, however, in such instances, some ‘PH’ drivers are unaware that a Certificate of Character from the Commissioner of Police can still be obtained and there’s no clarity as to whether a taxi badge will be issued if the Magistrates’ Case Book Extract illustrating the charge accompanies the Certificate of Character.
According to the ABA, the introduction of an amnesty period should be considered, allowing drivers with convictions for minor offences to enter into a bond arrangement with the Ministry of Works and Transport, where they agree to keep the peace and abide with the laws of Trinidad and Tobago failing which their taxi badge will be irrevocably forfeited along with a specified sum of money.
This bond arrangement, the ABA said, should not be extended to repeat offenders or to those with convictions of a serious nature, particularly sexual offences, kidnapping, firearm possession and robbery.
Identifying the inclusion of a barcode and other security features on the new taxi badge as a significant improvement from prior versions, The ABA however, lamented the fact that the information contained on the new badge may not be easily accessed or verified by police officers, traffic wardens and licensing officers on patrol without use of a portable card reader that has real time access to various databases.
“It is our understanding that there is little or no real-time update of information between the Ministry of Works and Transport’s database of issued licences and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Services (TTPS) database of persons charged with an offence.
“The ABA suggests daily updates to the present database of convicted offenders and real-time access to police officers, traffic wardens, and licensing officers on patrol, to cross-reference information contained on the new badges as well as to the Licensing Division in the processing of applications, renewals and replacements.”
The ABA proposed the immediate revocation of a driver’s taxi badge upon conviction of a serious crime, and that all criminal offences be placed on the convict’s driver’s licence record so that during the application for or renewal of a taxi badge, the individual could then be flagged as a convict by the licensing authority.
A zoning system was also recommended for the tracking of taxi drivers.
“The current law permits legitimate taxis to operate from any taxi stand within Trinidad and Tobago, which presents challenges for regular taxi drivers to verify the legitimacy of strange taxis operating on their stand.
“One must be cognizant that taxi drivers can be our first “brother’s and sister’s keeper” for the travelling public. In the recent case of Andrea Bharatt where a fraudulent “H” vehicle was operating from a legitimate taxi stand, an alarm may not have been raised by the regular drivers as they too may have been under the assumption that same was a bona-fide taxi.”
Thus, the ABA recommended the implementation of legislation to limit the number of routes or stands on which a taxi can operate, to facilitate ease of verification by fellow taxi drivers and enforceability by the police in the event a taxi driver is reported or identified as not being authorised to operate from a particular taxi stand.
“Taxi drivers can choose which route(s) he/she wishes to operate and can amend selected routes once a proper registration is completed with the respective taxi association,” the ABA said, and added that taxi drivers should be able to operate on a maximum of five routes, following consensus amongst all taxi associations and the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers’ Network.
The ABA expressed that the payment of fees to the respective taxi association by their members should be made mandatory via legislation, and in return for paying these fees, the respective associations would be mandated to issue an official membership badge or sticker to the registered taxi drivers, which bears the vehicle number, taxi stand/route, association number of the member and an expiration date. This badge or sticker must then be on display and in full view of passengers in accordance with the particular piece of legislation.
Such a move would deter taxi drivers from occupying stands they’re not authorised to occupy since they would be subject to the random inspection of their documents by police officers and traffic wardens, and it would also empower bona-fide taxi drivers to report breaches.
Finally, the ABA stated it has been engaged in discussions with a local software developer, Yovanni Emmanuel of Cyversify Limited, who has created a unified safety platform named “CHECKIN”, which can be utilised by taxi drivers and registered passengers.
“When taxi drivers and/or owners of taxis register with the platform, verification will be performed by Cyversify Limited before a unique code is issued to affix onto the registered vehicle. The key features of this platform include the accessibility of information on selected taxis by registered passengers, the automatic transmission of this information to emergency contacts when the journey commences, and alerts to said contacts if too long a time has elapsed for the passenger to reach his/her destination.
Noting that the proposed monthly cost to use this platform is TT$35.00 and that several stakeholders have welcomed this idea, the ABA stated that it is still negotiating a better rate for taxis should the use of the platform be approved by the respective associations within the Borough of Arima.
“This initiative can potentially present some level of peace of mind to the travelling public within our community.”
Acknowledging that several of its proposed recommendation require consultation and input from the Attorney General’s Office, the Ministry of National Security, Trinidad & Tobago Police Service, and the Trinidad & Tobago Taxi Drivers’ Network, the ABA said it remains committed to working with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and any agency willing to assist in preserving the safety and peace of mind of the travelling public and citizens at large.