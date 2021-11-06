A Couva couple is assisting police with investigations after three high-powered rifles and a quantity of ammunition were seized during an intelligence-led exercise this morning.

A Couva couple is assisting police with investigations after three
high-powered rifles and a quantity of ammunition were seized during an intelligence-led exercise this morning.
At 4.50 am on November 6th, 2021, police officers attached to the Gang and Intelligence Unit and Western Division received certain information which led them to acquire a search warrant for a house located in Central Trinidad.
The party of officers went to a house located in Couva, where a search warrant was executed for firearms and ammunition in the presence of a 28-year-old taxi driver and his 22-year-old girlfriend.
During the search, officers allegedly discovered one Max Uzi with a magazine, one MOE AK47 rifle with two magazines, one MOE AKM rifle with two magazines, two drum magazines, 44 selector switches and 422 rounds of 7.62 ammunition in a bedroom at the house. The man and his girlfriend were arrested and taken to the West End Police Station, pending further enquiries.
In a separate incident, a manhunt has been launched by officers of the Port-of-Spain Division, who are currently searching for a group of men from the Picton, Laventille area.
At 11 pm, on November 5th, officers received certain information and proceeded to Mulrain Trace, Picton Road, where they observed a group of men gathered at the end of the road breaking curfew. Police allegedly observed a man holding a firearm and called out to the man who turned, dropped the firearm and ran. The other men also ran off through a nearby track, following which the police gave chase. However, the men eluded capture.
The firearm which was fitted with a magazine containing 25 rounds of 5.56 ammunition was seized and handed over the crime scene investigators for processing.
This brings the total number of guns taken off the streets and out of the hands of criminals to 602.

, officers received certain information and proceeded to Mulrain Trace, Picton Road, where they observed a group of men gathered at the end of the road breaking curfew. Police allegedly observed a man holding a firearm and called out to the man who turned, dropped the firearm and ran. The other men also ran off through a nearby track, following which the police gave chase. However, the men eluded capture.

The firearm which was fitted with a magazine containing 25 rounds of 5.56 ammunition was seized and handed over the crime scene investigators for processing.

This brings the total number of guns taken off the streets and out of the hands of criminals to 602.

