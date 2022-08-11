THE Parish of the Assumption is celebrating its platinum jubilee.
The Roman Catholic church, located on Long Circular Road in Maraval, plans to celebrate its 70th anniversary with a series of events including a novena, a feast day, a concert and restoration work on the church building.
Pope Pius XII established the Assumption on November 1, 1950 and the parish church adopted the title The Parish of the Assumption, which is celebrated on August 15 each year. The Church of the Assumption is an essential part of Trinidad and Tobago’s architectural heritage.
Parish priest Fr Ashton Pierre told the Express the way forward for the parish begins with three Rs—Reconnect, Revitalise and Restore. Pierre said the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected family and parish life, as many parishioners lost jobs, which added to the stress on relationships and negatively impacted church attendance.
“The planning for the 70th anniversary year began with a small team and myself meeting to determine how, as a church, we would celebrate the parish’s anniversary year. This was still in the pre-lifting phase of protocol during the pandemic.
“As we were discussing ways forward, we came up with what we call the three Rs, to reconnect with parishioners, ministries, and ourselves; to revitalise parish ministries; and to restore relationships and the physical building,” Pierre said.
Parishioners can look forward to experiencing anniversary celebrations in the coming days. There will be a Feast Day on August 15 at 6 p.m., followed by a concert titled Echoes of Love to be held at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s, on August 21 at 6 p.m., under the patronage of Rev Charles Jason Gordon, Archbishop of Port of Spain.
The concerts
The concert is expected to feature Debra Bartholomew and Reynold Woodroffe; Hermina Charles; Johanna Chuckaree; Johann Chuckaree; Marsha Woodley; Matthew Newallo; QED featuring Raymond Edwards, Nigel Floyd, and Dr Edward Cumberbatch; Stefan Roach; Stephanie Nahous; The Love Movement, and The Marionettes Chorale.
Pierre, who has been parish priest at the Parish of the Assumption for the last six years, said parishioners should not want to miss out on any of the Assumption’s celebrations. “The Feast Day began with a Novena on the 6th of August. But for the Feast Day on the 15th, worshippers are invited to bring on the Feast Day roses in the form of non-perishable items, which will be given to the poor.
“The concert is a way of celebrating our choirs and those in the music ministry who over the years have ministered in voice or musical instruments to our parishioners. And a way to bring parishioners and all who are associated with our parish to an evening of entertainment, Pierre said.
Historical building
Restoration work is also under way at the historical church. Pierre said, “One of the first activities we decided to look at was the physical church building and determine what physical repairs were needed. A special building committee was established for this project and the scope of work was decided.”
In 1949 Anthony C Lewis, the church’s original architect, was asked by the Catholic Archbishop to design a church for Maraval. The aim, Pierre said, is to keep the integrity of the historic building. “Because the Assumption Church was determined to be a historical building, we needed to ensure that any construction done would adhere to the original architects’ plans. We have been able to repair the columns at the front of the church, for which they are well known, as well as other major repairs,” Pierre said.
Pierre said, in 1948, what was envisioned to be a simple building with a galvanised roof by the then parish of St Patrick’s, Fr Mark Connolly, turned out to be the magnificent structure at the Assumption Church.
“In 1952, the foundation stone was laid by Archbishop Finbar Ryan on January 21, and the opening of the church was done with a solemn mass on December 21 of that same year. The building cost at the time was $240,000. Unfortunately, the bell tower had to be omitted,” Pierre said.
“Above all, we wanted to celebrate our parishioners. I see the 70th anniversary as an opportunity to celebrate all the priests who have given dedicated service to our parish church, beginning with the first parish priest, Fr Cornelius Roche, OP, and all our parishioners, along with those who have died.
“Each priest would have brought their own style of doing things as they strived to meet the needs of the people. We also celebrate present and past members of our parish ministries who have contributed to the building up of our parish. We sincerely thank all parishioners who have sacrificed in the building of the church its upkeep and all the support and prayers they have given over the years,” Pierre said.