Residents of San Fa­bi­­an, Gasparillo, are calling for urgent repairs to their roadway as they are unable to even drive their vehicles along the road.

The Express was told that a resident recent­ly purchased a car which was delivered on a wrecker. It remains parked at the house.

Residents have complained that the collapsed roadway has left them with only one access point into and out of the area.

Shaqueal George, who has lived in San Fa­bian for all of his 27 years, said the last time work was done on the roadway was about 12 years ago.

He said a retaining wall was built, but the rest of the road was not fixed and the condition worsened.

George explained that it was easier to arrive at the highway through this roadway, but due to the condition, residents have had to use the other access point, which is a distance away.

He added that unaware of the state of the road, ambulance dri­vers have attempted to pass, only to leave and gain entry on the other side. “In that space of time, somebody could die,” George said on Wednesday.

He added that other emergency vehicles and garbage trucks are unable to traverse the roadway.

About 30 households, which include resi­dents who are elderly and ill, are affected by the deplorable road condition.

George also said that close to his home, a leak from a waterline has been causing further damage.

He said while workers from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) attended to it, the leak has since returned.

He said vehicles are being damaged and repairs often have to be done and parts regularly purchased.

In a video posted to social me­dia, he showed segments of the dilapi­dated road and des­cribed it as “one of the worst roads in Trinidad and Tobago”.

He added: “I don’t know if it’s a norm in the country that you have to light a bonfire or protest to get your road fixed, this road is in a serious state... We need to get this road fixed... it is very, very serious.”

Awaiting funding

Member of Parliament for the area Anita Haynes said the road is under the development programme of the Couva/­Tabquite/Talparo Re­­gional Corporation, which is awaiting funds from the Ministry of ­Finance.

“Without the allocation, they can’t proceed with the project. But we are aware of it, we are aware of the severity; it would have been raised on several occasions,” said Haynes.

“I have spoken to persons who came into my office and otherwise, but the sad state of affairs is that if we don’t get the releases from the Ministry of Finance, no work will get done... I find if the budget has been passed and the money has been alloca­ted, they really should start recei­ving these allocations.”

She said she intends to again do a site ­visit and was heading to the area yesterday with Councillor Shafraz Ali.

Haynes said she will submit another report to the Ministry of Local Go­vernment, and also write the Ministry of Finance. She said previous letters to the Finance Ministry have yielded no results.

“The issue is still...as a representative, it is very difficult for me to visit and give the news that we are waiting on money because people are literally just trying to get to and from their homes, and one of the residents who visited me, he bought a car and he can’t even drive that car out of the road. They had to bring it in on a wrecker and it can’t move from there,” Haynes said.

