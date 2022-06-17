Most of Trinidad and Tobago’s problems are caused by people not being present and paying attention to their obligations, said Vicar General Fr Martin Sirju, in his Corpus Christi message.
Speaking from the pulpit of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain, Fr Sirju acknowledged that yesterday was the first time in two years the Roman Catholic Church could have had a full Corpus Christi service, complete with a procession through Port of Spain.
The large church was almost filled to capacity, and most of the congregation said they were just glad to be there physically.
“Jesus is present to us today,” beamed Sirju. “Jesus is present because he has always been present to his people, and when he left, he left himself in the form of bread and wine.”
Turning to the young people in the congregation, Sirju said: “What about the young people under the influence of social media like Instagram and Twitter...are you really present, or are you present in a way where the social media pressure makes you present, looking to see how many likes you got?”
He then asked if they were truthful to themselves.
“Mom and dad are doctors, but you want to be a farmer,” he said, explaining that the child may be under pressure to become what their parents wanted them to be, while the child would feel more contentment in life if they followed their own passions.
Sirju said if people truly followed their passions in terms of a career then there may not be so many stressed people doing things they did not enjoy.
Dealing with family life, Fr Sirju said: “When we even look at family life, are the husbands present to their wives or are the wives present to their husbands? And when the husband is not present, the wife goes out there and gets a sweet man. Or when the wife isn’t present, the husband finds himself a sweet woman.
“Sincere, genuine presence is very important to family life. So often we find ourselves with children that are abused and battered and unhappy at home, because what they are looking for is not present to them, as they need love and tenderness and they cry out for help, but we cannot read that help as we are not present,” he said.
“Children are crying out for guidance but if we are not present to our children, a child feels unloved,” he added.
He explained that without guidance, a child is unable to read and write, which causes low self-esteem and eventually violence to self and to others, “but we could imitate Christ and be there for these children”.
Without referring to anything specifically, Sirju also accused the Government and Opposition of “opening old wounds”.
He said the only positive outcome was that the public, through traditional media, called for “balance instead of opening Pandora’s boxes of the past and letting old demons out”.
“Pray for our leaders that they do not dismantle but keep things intact,” he stated.