WORKERS at Car Search may see a bleak Christmas, as they have not been paid since August.
However, managing director George Brathwaite says it’s between two and three months of salaries that are outstanding, due to the constraints brought on by Covid-19.
Car Search which is headquartered at Carmody Road, St Augustine, has been providing innovative Stolen Vehicle Recovery solutions to the national community, through constant monitoring of local events and layering an understanding of vehicle protection, for the past 20 years.
Through continued research and development, ISSL/Car Search has improved and expanded its services to include Hybrid Location Services for Fleet Management, GPS, Personal Security Services, and Alarm Monitoring and Property and Asset Surveillance.
Several workers reached out to the Express business desk, complaining of non-payment, which they said has become untenable to deal with, especially with Christmas just a week away.
An internal memo, sent to the employees on November 29, 2021, by the senior executive manager of corporate services Sandra Dookeeram, stated that the company’s collection from its customers continues to be significantly low for the month of November.
“We are still in the process of clearing salaries for the month of August. As such, salaries for the month of October and November will be delayed and September will be paid upon the completion of August. It is to be noted that we are trying our best to bring the above in line,” the memo stated.
However, workers stated while some have been paid for the month August, the majority is yet to be paid.
One worker said they are very concerned that no further update has been given to them, as to when the outstanding monies will be paid.
Other workers said the late payment issue started in 2018, but this year it got worse with months of salaries not being paid.
“The payment use to be at least one payment late, but now its three to four months late. This is unacceptable, as Car Search has hundreds of customers who are paying their bills on time. About 60 to 80 employees have left the company within the last three months, due to non-payment of salaries,” the workers lamented.
The employees also said that in the month of September the company was offering loans, instead of paying the monies that was owed to them.
When contacted on Wednesday about the workers’ statements, Brathwaite said the company has given the employees letters to give their landlords, banks and insurers, explaining the situation.
Brathwaite explained that after being in the business for 20 years, this is the first time the company has been through this turmoil, as a result of the pandemic.
He noted that August salaries have been paid to some, and parts of September have also been paid to some workers.
“As money comes in, we keep paying individuals. We have had no new clients coming on board since last year, plus we have outstanding monies from customers, who are saying not to come and collect from their homes, as a result of Covid.”
Brathwaite further stated that the company has applied for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Government loan and is hoping the $500,000 will come in soon to help with the payments.
He said his labour force is 160 employees, and he has not fired anyone since the onset of the pandemic.
“Our only income is our customers. I’m hopeful that the workers can get some money by next week, but I cannot say for sure. and that is why we are banking on the SME loan,” Brathwaite added.