assault

A 17-year-old Tobago boy was arrested after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl.

He was charged with the offence of sexual penetration of a minor and appeared in a virtual hearing before a Tobago magistrate on Tuesday.

The magistrate granted $50,000 bail, with the teenaged boy's mother as a surety. 

He was instructed to report to the Shirvan Road Police Station each week. 

The charge arose out of a report made by a 12-year-old girl to police that while at the Signal Hill Recreational Grounds, a boy raped her.

W/Cpl Clarke, of the Tobago Child Protection Unit (CPU), investigated the case, and arrested and charged the teenaged boy.

The case was postponed to January 19.

