A 17-year-old Tobago boy was arrested after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl.
He was charged with the offence of sexual penetration of a minor and appeared in a virtual hearing before a Tobago magistrate on Tuesday.
The magistrate granted $50,000 bail, with the teenaged boy's mother as a surety.
He was instructed to report to the Shirvan Road Police Station each week.
The charge arose out of a report made by a 12-year-old girl to police that while at the Signal Hill Recreational Grounds, a boy raped her.
W/Cpl Clarke, of the Tobago Child Protection Unit (CPU), investigated the case, and arrested and charged the teenaged boy.
The case was postponed to January 19.