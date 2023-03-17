Police tape

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalised after he was allegedly fed a poison-laced meal by a close female relative on Thursday.

The victim is a Form One secondary school pupil.

A police report said that at around 3.40 p.m. the victim had an argument with the 43-year-old close female relative.

He was then given a meal of curry chicken and rice.

After eating the food, the victim experienced nausea and began vomiting.

He was taken by ambulance to the Princes Town Health Facility and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

A report was made to the Princes Town police station and PCs Mohess and Deonarine responded.

The officers interviewed the close female relative, and she was arrested.

She was taken to the Princes Town Police Station where she remains detained.

The teenager is in stable condition at the hospital.

