THE insurance industry is important to Tobago’s economy, as it contributes four per cent to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
Speaking to the media following the launch of the local chapter of the General Agents and Managers Association (GAMA) at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, last Wednesday evening, Augustine said the insurance industry’s contribution to the island’s GDP is more than agriculture and the manufacturing sector combined.
He indicated that the industry employs 81 Tobagonians, out of a population of 65,000.
“That is a significant number for us and we see that as a worthwhile partner for Tobago’s economy. What also has to happen is a change from the stigma surrounding insurance agencies and benefit it has for the population on a whole.
“We also have to begin to have the insurance industry understand that they have to play a critical role in risk management not just in the ordinary sense, but with climate change issues, treating with potential global economic fallout,” he stressed.
Augustine said the Insurance and Financial sector has to play a role with regards to these issues and there is a need for dialogue when it comes to this. “With the financial institutions every year we see them with huge profits, but we cannot reconcile how it helps moves the average citizen along. So, we have to have those conversations to ensure that they well positioned to drive the country’s economy along, even as we diversify from oil and gas,” the Chief Secretary said.
At the launch of GAMA Trinidad and Tobago president Amery Rauseo said the association’s presence in this country augurs well for the industry’s future prospects, as it underscores the sector’s progress and promise in the region.
Financial well-being
“Undoubtedly, we all take great pride in being affiliated with an esteemed and time-honoured Global Association boasting a membership of 12,000 worldwide over a period spanning 87 years. As a vital extension of GAMA Global in the Caribbean, the establishment of GAMATT marks the second chapter in the region following The Bahamas. GAMA Global’s unwavering commitment to fostering a conducive environment that promotes the protection and enhancement of financial well-being for individuals, families, and businesses alike aligns seamlessly with the economic landscape,” Rauseo said.
He underscored that the launch of GAMA’s chapter in Trinidad and Tobago brings forth a multitude of benefits, such as a heightened customer experience, bolstering the sector’s distribution system, improving product offerings, and providing education that integrates technology while also partnering with companies and regulatory bodies to promote business growth, policy alignment and prudent financial management.
“As this country holds the distinction of being the Caribbean’s financial capital, the GAMATT chapter’s arrival has the potential to trigger momentous economic and social improvement in our country, with reverberations felt throughout the region. Furthermore, by providing access to indispensable tools, unwavering support, and a robust multi-national network, GAMATT will elevate and unite the industry, setting new benchmarks and accomplishing unprecedented feats,” Rauseo added.