The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service has launched a $34 million agricultural project which will give young people interested in farming the opportunity to learn to farm with limited land space.
The Youth Agricultural Shade House Project, which officially opened its application process yesterday, is now available to young people between the ages of 16 and 35.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings explained that there is an infrastructure development budget of approximately $25 million and an annual operating cost of $9 million.
The programme will be facilities by The University of the West Indies.
At the launch held at the ministry’s head office on Elizabeth Street, St Clair, yesterday, Cummings said the project will not only encourage young people to get more involved in agriculture but it on a wider scale, it will directly address issues such as poverty, underemployment, youth employment, and achieving food security.
He said, “The Youth Agricultural Shade House Project is a full-time one-year programme administered by The University of the West Indies and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana’s National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI). The Project has three main components; agricultural training, infrastructure development and extension and operational services...This project was born out of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Prime Minister in May 2022 to co-operate with other Caricom heads to achieve food security in the region. This agreement bore fruit when a delegation from this ministry visited Guyana in June 2022 and held bilateral talks on cooperation in youth and agriculture.”
During the 12-month training period, participants will receive specialised, hands-on training in this type of farming, which is a practice used to promote intensive farming on small portions of land with very high yield, according to the ministry.
Interested persons have until September 26 to visit the ministry’s website to apply or physically drop in application forms at the ministry’s head office.
A total of 100 participants will be selected for the programme in its first cohort.
No date for the start of the programme has been announced.