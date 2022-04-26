$106m for Guyana from sale of crude

Liza Unity

The Liza Unity floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) production platform.

The Guyana government says it has received its first entitlement lift of the Unit Gold crude from the Liza Unity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) production platform.

It said that the forecasted price for this first lift of the Unit Gold crude for Guyana is US$106 per barrel

A government statement said that the usual lifting entitlement amount of one million barrels of oil had been loaded over the weekend onto the vessel MV DIMITRIOS.

The first cargo of Guyana’s lifting entitlement was sold to ExxonMobil Sales and Supply LLC following a competitive bidding process by the five companies, inclusive of the covertures of the Stabroek Block.

“The ExxonMobil affiliate bid was the best on the pricing differential for the crude and this lift will incur no marketing fee by the lifter. This lift is a one-off arrangement for the company. The government of Guyana will be working to ensure that Guyana receives the best price for each cargo from both the Liza and Unity Gold crudes,” according to the government statement.

Earlier this month, ExxonMobil said it made a final investment decision for the Yellowtail development offshore Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals.

The company said that its fourth, and largest, project in the Stabroek Block is expected to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day starting in 2025.

“Yellowtail’s development further demonstrates the successful partnership between ExxonMobil and Guyana, and helps provide the world with another reliable source of energy to meet future demand and ensure a secure energy transition,” said Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company.

“We are working to maximise benefits for the people of Guyana and increase global supplies through safe and responsible development on an accelerated schedule.”

Yellowtail production from the One Guyana floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel will develop an estimated resource of more than 900 million barrels of oil. The US$10 billion project will include six drill centres and up to 26 production and 25 injection wells.

ExxonMobil’s ongoing offshore exploration in Guyana has discovered a recoverable resource of more than 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels. The company anticipates up to ten projects on the Stabroek Block to develop this resource.

The company said development of projects and continued exploration success offshore are enabling the steady advancement of Guyanese capabilities and enhanced economic growth.

ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 per cent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd holds 30 per cent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25 per cent interest. —CMC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PwC survey: Cybercrime biggest threat to businesses

PwC survey: Cybercrime biggest threat to businesses

SOME 46 per cent of organisations reported experiencing fraud or financial crime over the last 24 months, according to PwC’s Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey 2022. The survey of 1,296 business leaders from across 53 countries found that cybercrime, customer fraud and asset misappropriation were the most common crimes experienced by organisations, regardless of revenue. Some 61 per cent of the 1,296 respondents from 53 countries sit in the C-suite and 39 per cent of respondents have annual revenues greater than US$1 billion.

T&T’s agriculture needs public private partnerships

T&T’s agriculture needs public private partnerships

AT a time when food security is critical, an injection of $5 billion annually is what is needed in order to keep livestock operations profitable and sustainable.

That’s the view of lead agricultural consultant at Tropical Agriculture Consultancy Services Riyadh Mohammed, who said that private sector investment is important as the Government cannot do it alone.

Desalinated water not sustainable

Desalinated water not sustainable

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) intends to undertake a water audit in a bid to reduce the country’s reliance on Desalcott.

The water audit is part of the company’s strategic action plan for the short and medium term.

The plan was approved by WASA’s Board of Commissioners in January 2022 and submitted to Cabinet in March 2022 where it was ratified before being submitted to the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) for its review.

$106m for Guyana from sale of crude

$106m for Guyana from sale of crude

The Guyana government says it has received its first entitlement lift of the Unit Gold crude from the Liza Unity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) production platform.

It said that the forecasted price for this first lift of the Unit Gold crude for Guyana is US$106 per barrel

A government statement said that the usual lifting entitlement amount of one million barrels of oil had been loaded over the weekend onto the vessel MV DIMITRIOS.

Importance of records management in a crisis

Importance of records management in a crisis

WITH the far-reaching implications of Covid-19 as the backdrop, leaders in the areas of archives and records management were diligently working to provide guidelines upon which all agencies should manage records and information during a crisis.

Scotiabank named T&T’s Best Bank

Scotiabank named T&T’s Best Bank

SCOTIABANK has been named Trinidad and Tobago’s Best Bank for 2022 by Global Finance Magazine (New York).

The magazine selects the best financial institutions around the world every year .

Commenting on the bank’s achievement, Gayle Pazos—senior VP and managing director, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago said, “Our team continues to look for better ways to serve and drive customer engagement, we do this by connecting regularly, anticipating customers’ changing needs and enhancing capabilities to provide better customer experiences.”