$106m for Guyana from sale of crude

The Guyana government says it has received its first entitlement lift of the Unit Gold crude from the Liza Unity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) production platform.
It said that the forecasted price for this first lift of the Unit Gold crude for Guyana is US$106 per barrel
A government statement said that the usual lifting entitlement amount of one million barrels of oil had been loaded over the weekend onto the vessel MV DIMITRIOS.
The first cargo of Guyana’s lifting entitlement was sold to ExxonMobil Sales and Supply LLC following a competitive bidding process by the five companies, inclusive of the covertures of the Stabroek Block.
“The ExxonMobil affiliate bid was the best on the pricing differential for the crude and this lift will incur no marketing fee by the lifter. This lift is a one-off arrangement for the company. The government of Guyana will be working to ensure that Guyana receives the best price for each cargo from both the Liza and Unity Gold crudes,” according to the government statement.
Earlier this month, ExxonMobil said it made a final investment decision for the Yellowtail development offshore Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals.
The company said that its fourth, and largest, project in the Stabroek Block is expected to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day starting in 2025.
“Yellowtail’s development further demonstrates the successful partnership between ExxonMobil and Guyana, and helps provide the world with another reliable source of energy to meet future demand and ensure a secure energy transition,” said Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company.
“We are working to maximise benefits for the people of Guyana and increase global supplies through safe and responsible development on an accelerated schedule.”
Yellowtail production from the One Guyana floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel will develop an estimated resource of more than 900 million barrels of oil. The US$10 billion project will include six drill centres and up to 26 production and 25 injection wells.
ExxonMobil’s ongoing offshore exploration in Guyana has discovered a recoverable resource of more than 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels. The company anticipates up to ten projects on the Stabroek Block to develop this resource.
The company said development of projects and continued exploration success offshore are enabling the steady advancement of Guyanese capabilities and enhanced economic growth.
ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 per cent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd holds 30 per cent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25 per cent interest. —CMC