Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon

Revitalising the industry: Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, second right, speaks to Peter Peake, of Peake Yacht Services; Mark Edghill, president of T&T Coalition of Service Industries, and Jesse James, head of the Yacht Services Association of Trinidad and Tobago, after reviewing boat work done by Raymond St Hillaire, right, at a news conference on efforts to revitalise the yachting industry in T&T held at Peake Yacht Services, Western Main Road in Chaguaramas yesterday.

—Photo: CURTIS CHASE

IN A bid to revitalise the yachting industry, the Government is distributing $10 million in grants for people who work in it.

The grant facility, which is a one-off, is aimed at small and micro businesses that serve the industry.

In addition, the Government is seeking to make it less bureaucratic for yachts to enter T&T by reducing the 13 pages of paperwork to a single document to be implemented by the Ministry of National Security.

“The long-anticipated Single Harmonised Form, which has been approved by Cabinet, is required to be in place in the soonest,” said Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, at a press conference held at Peakes Yacht Services in Chaguaramas yesterday, in conjunction with the Yacht Services Association of T&T (YSATT) and the T&T Coalition of Service Industries.

She observed that the industry was negatively impacted by the pandemic and the public health measures implemented to mitigate the virus.

“This resulted in an overall decrease in yacht arrivals for 2020 and the closure of some businesses, bringing the domestic industry to a near halt,” she said.

Cognizant that boat yards were operating below capacity, and that incentives available did not cater for smaller business, the grant facility was introduced.

Speaking about how small businesses qualified for the grants, Gopee-Scoon said micro businesses (classified as companies with less than or equal to $250,000 in annual turnover) would be eligible for a cash grant of up to $20,000 to cover 100 per cent of business costs. Small businesses (classified as businesses with more than $250,000 but less than or equal to $8 million in annual turnover) will be eligible for a cash grant of up to $50,000 to cover 75 per cent to 100 per cent of particular business costs.

“This Grant Fund Facility has been created to assist with working capital needs, such as business rent, utilities, raw material purchases and purchase of machinery equipment and tools. This is about the resumption of business activity and getting people back to work. We have, therefore, deliberately eased the qualifying criteria for applicants wishing to access this grant,” she said,

Applicants must be nationals of T&T and provide proof of evidence of experience in the industry.

She said an evaluation team will be set up by the ministry and application forms will be available from Friday. Grants will be processed in three weeks.

“We recognise that it is the skilled labour force that really drives this sector and therefore this facility will cater to those of you who offer services such as fibreglass work, welding, woodwork, upholstery services, sail making, electronics and electrical work, painting, and rigging. This facility will also be available for those involved in the other services such as hospitality services, haul-out facilities, storage facilities, dock spaces, retail shops, travel agencies and yacht brokerage,” she said.

She noted that there are on average 150 businesses catering to the local yachting industry of which 84 per cent are characterised as Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

In addition, she noted that the yachting industry employs approximately 1,700 persons, skilled and unskilled workers, over a number of services including storage, repair, maintenance and ancillary services.

Of this number, she said that approximately 64 per cent of companies are involved in repairs and maintenance services. Nineteen per cent of companies provide services for hospitality, haul out facilities, storage facilities and dock spaces. The remaining 17 per cent of companies facilitate other services such as retail shops, travel agencies and yacht brokerage.

