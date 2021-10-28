$112.2m payment for NIF bond holders

The National Investment Fund Holding Company (NIF) Ltd made its sixth coupon payment of $112.2 million to bond holders on August 9 on the three series of its $4 billion bond, the company has announced.
This brought total interest distribution to $673.2 million.
The seventh coupon payment is scheduled for February 9, 2022, NIF said in a statement.
Director Jennifer Lutchman said: “Our investee companies have continued to navigate successfully the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Recently, two of our investee companies recorded significant improvement in earnings:
I) Angostura Holdings Ltd $73.9 million in profit-before-tax for the six-months period ended June 30, 2021, a 20.2 per cent increase; and
II) Republic Financial Holdings Ltd profits-before-tax of $1.515 billion for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 26.3 per cent.”
Lutchman said: “Our investment portfolio currently stands at $9.99 billion which reflected an increase of $2 billion or 25 per cent since its establishment in mid-2018.”
NIF was created by its sole shareholder, the Government, to hold five assets.
These assets were received by Government as proceeds from the shareholding of certain assets of CLICO (under supervision of the Central Bank) and CLICO Investment Bank, as well as an appropriate shareholding of Trinidad Generation Unlimited owned by Government.
Since 2009, Government has sought to recover funds owed to it arising from the bailout of CLICO and CIB which resulted in CLICO and CIB transferring certain assets held by them to Government, some of which, in addition to the shareholding of TGU, were transferred to NIF, the company says on its website.
These five assets are shares of: Republic Financial Holdings Ltd, One Caribbean Media Ltd, West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd, Angostura Holdings Ltd and Trinidad Generation Unlimited.
The company was incorporated on May 29, 2018 by Corporation Sole for the purpose of holding and monetising assets transferred by Government in repayment of the debt due to it by CLICO and CIB.
A decision was then made to float the bond over July 12-August 9, 2018 with the objective of raising $4 billion.