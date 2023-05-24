$180,000 plus perks

THE incoming chief executive officer (CEO) of State-owned Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd (Heritage) Erik Keskula will receive a lucrative package, including a monthly base salary of $180,000.
This information was provided by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the Parliament sitting yesterday in response to a question from the Opposition.
Keskula’s monthly base salary is $30,000 more than his predecessor, Arlene Chow, made in the position.
On May 23, Heritage’s chairman, Michael Quamina, SC, and the board announced that Erik Keskula had been selected as the CEO of the company.
Keskula will serve as the CEO-designate for the period June 1 to June 13 and will assume full responsibility when Chow retires from the company on June 13.
Heritage stated that Keskula’s selection followed a rigorous recruitment process which considered candidates from Trinidad and Tobago and the international oil and gas industry.
The Prime Minister listed the compensation package for Keskula:
—cash compensation: base salary- $180,000 monthly
—relocation allowance of seven per cent - $12,600
—completion bonus of $180,000 payable at the end of the six-month probation
—value of housing up to US$5,000 a month
—a company vehicle maintained by Heritage with a driver during the probationary period and subsequent to that a vehicle purchased up to the value of $700,000
—utilities to be funded by the Company
—return airfare to his home company at the end (for employee and spouse)
—international medical insurance for employee, spouse and two dependants
—international life insurance for the employee only
—20 working days per annum for vacation
—an annual bonus arrangement
Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh asked the Prime Minister how much money Heritage has set aside to invest in the repair and maintenance of the company’s network of pipelines as he noted the company recently declared an after-tax profit of over a billion dollars.
He pointed out environmental disasters involving oil spills and leaks have been associated with Heritage and have impacted communities.
Rowley said he was pleased to note that Indarsingh had “finally acknowledged” that the restructuring of Petrotrin had transformed an entity which was losing billions of dollars to one that is now in a position to declare after-tax profit of approximately $1 billion after paying royalties of $2 billion.
He said if Indarsingh’s “epiphany” continues he expects that it will be acknowledged that Heritage is also servicing the US$850 million debt that the Finance Minister could not service.
Heritage, he said, is dealing with aged infrastructure which they inherited.
Rowley said the company has a programme of assessing the quality of its infrastructure which is aged and some of it “even dangerous” and has recently spent $9 million in an inspection programme.
He said with respect to spending money to change certain aspects of the pipeline infrastructure, Heritage is spending approximately $15 million a year.
Rowley noted this is a small amount for an oil company, but given where the company has come from and is going, it will increase as Heritage continues to strengthen its infrastructure.