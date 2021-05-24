1m chickens eaten in T&T a week

Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon

FLASHBACK: President of the Poultry Association, Robin Phillips, left, tours the Arawak Chicken facilities with Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, and Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, second right, in 2015.

ABOUT 1,000,000 chickens are consumed in Trinidad and Tobago on a weekly basis, which is about 52 million chickens a year, according to data from the Poultry Association of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT).

The association disclosed the consumption data, which represents both domestic and food service demand, at a virtual meeting last week with two Government ministers.

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon and Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat met with PATT to underscore the importance of the poultry industry to the domestic food sector.

The ministry said at the meeting, the executive of PATT told the ministers that an average of 42 million chickens are produced locally on an annual basis.

The data means that eight out of every ten chickens consumed in Trinidad and Tobago are sourced locally, which emphasises the importance of this sector in meeting local demand, according to the Ministry of Trade.

“Trinidad and Tobago remains a net importer of poultry products despite the efforts of the local poultry industry. The average annual imports of poultry and poultry products from 2016 to 2020 was valued at TT$112 million; while exports remain at a modest average of TT$3.5 million for that same period,” said the ministry.

It said that with the increasing potential of the domestic poultry industry, the Government remains committed to providing support for its sustainable growth and fair treatment.

On that score, measures have already been implemented to assist in the development of the industry, including the implementation of a mandatory Regional Standard for Poultry products in 2018 and the introduction in 2013 of a surcharge on imported products.

President of the Poultry Association, Robin Phillips, welcomed the discussions and the support of both ministries in providing the relevant support to the association to remain resilient.

Both ministries will continue the dialogue with the Poultry Association of Trinidad and Tobago, as the Government seeks to further develop the industry for the benefit of all citizens, the statement indicated.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Trade said the combined efforts of these producers have resulted in the growth of this critical industry.

The ministers also gave the Government’s commitment to work alongside industry stakeholders to support their growth and fair treatment.

PATT is a key stakeholder in the food industry as it represents all four major chicken producers in Trinidad and Tobago and is also affiliated with the table egg (layers) association, which includes another 30 producers.

