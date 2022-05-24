2% offer shocking

FIRE officers are deeply incensed by what Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Daryl Dindial offered last week and want the two per cent offer to be reviewed.
That’s according to president of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon, who said the two per cent offer was nothing short of shocking.
Ramkissoon, speaking on CCN TV6’s Morning Edition programme yesterday, said his membership sees this offer of two per cent for eight years as a total disrespect.
“The proposal which came from Finance Minister Colm Imbert is reckless at worst and an act of war. When you start at two per cent over an eight-year period of negotiations, it’s very close to zero. We have written to the minister, before the pandemic and during the pandemic to have discussions on how to find solutions to the outstanding negotiations, but to no avail,” Ramkissoon said.
He indicated that the association wanted 15 per cent for the negotiating period of 2014-2016.
“This was not an unreasonable offer. Fire officers have been enduring a lot over the years and most of the issues have not been rectified.”
Ramkissoon, is warning the CPO to think twice before returning to the table with another small proposal come June 13.
“What fire officers are telling me; they are not going to relent. It makes no sense even considering two per cent so if you come next week to tell us four per cent. We are not even seeing that being reality either....so you might as well go back and come again with something, some discussion that is reasonable so that we can account for that period properly,” he said.
Workers to join protest
He outlined that the association will be participating in the protest, come Friday, organised by the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW).
Ramkissoon also explained the lack of funding for repairs to equipment and for fire trucks, along with breathing gear.
“Up to this day if you visit any station there is a severe shortage of breathing apparatus sets, and up to this date the problem has not been rectified. So this means, I want you to understand for breathing apparatus sets to the fire officer is what the bullet-proof vest is to the police officer in a gun battle and it’s worse because we can’t escape the reaches of the smoke and the toxins that are contained so fire officers are facing the likelihood of developing long term illnesses,” he added.
At a news conference at Piarco International Airport upon returning from Guyana on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he had been made aware of the response of the unions (to shut down the country), and he understood where it was coming from.
However, he wanted to make it clear that the Government was trying to strike a balance in what it was capable of offering, along with job sustainability and perseverance.
“What this Government has done since 2015 is to make it quite clear that we are in support of improvement of conditions and of the sustainability of jobs in the public service. Even during our most difficult periods over the last few years, have we tried to solve our difficulties by removing public servants from their jobs, or retrenching them? And this is our seventh year in Government. We have never taken that policy once in attempting to balance the budget,” Rowley said.
Rowley noted that the current public service wage bill was $8.7 billion.