TWO workers are currently receiving “tertiary medical care” after being injured during an incident at the AUM Ammonia facility on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, Proman stated yesterday.
The incident comes two weeks after a fire at the NiQuan Pointe-a-Pierre plant claimed the life of Allanlane Ramkissoon, a pipe-fitter with Massy Energy Engineering Solutions Ltd.
The fire occurred on June 15 and Ramkissoon was flown to Colombia to get medical attention.
He died in Colombia.
“On Saturday July 1, 2023, an incident occurred at the AUM Ammonia facility on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, during which two contract workers from Phoenix Welding and Fabricating Ltd (PWFL) sustained injuries,” Proman stated yesterday.
According to Proman, the PWFL workers were completing an equipment installation task, as part of the AUM Ammonia facility maintenance turnaround, when the incident occurred.
“Both workers received immediate attention from the facility’s on site medical team and the best possible tertiary medical care is subsequently being provided,” Proman stated.
Proman said the health and safety of its employees and contractors is its utmost priority.
“A full investigation has been launched to understand the causes of the incident. We are liaising closely with PWFL on the management of this incident and will continue to provide our full support and assistance,” it stated.
Proman did not reveal the identities of the injured workers.
Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd (MHTL) is part of the Proman family of companies and owns five methanol plants and an AUM (ammonia, urea ammonium nitrate, melamine) complex comprised of seven individual plants.
The plants are operated by Proman Operations teams.
“As a leading player in the energy industry, Proman and MHTL continue to pursue avenues for growing production and exploring new uses and markets for its products. Across its five methanol plants, MHTL has a total rated annual capacity of over four million metric tons. In 2005, M5000 was added to the portfolio and is considered to be one of the largest stand-alone methanol plants in the world. Proman and MHTL focus on maintaining global competitiveness while delivering the highest standards for efficiency, reliability, safety and environmental management,” Proman states on its website.
The seven-plant AUM complex was commissioned in 2009.
It has a rated annual capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes (UAN) and a rated annual capacity of 59,400 metric tonnes.