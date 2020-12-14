The Central Bank yesterday reported that while the energy sector declined during the first six months of the year, that decline accelerated in the third quarter, which experienced a 20.1 per cent reduction.
In its Monetary Policy Report for November 2020, the Central Bank said: “Available indicators suggest that energy sector activity remained further constrained in the third quarter of 2020 declining 20.1 per cent,” said the Central Bank, noting significant year-on-year declines in the local production of natural gas (19.9 per cent), declines in LNG (19.9 per cent) and NGLs (20.8 per cent) as well as a 31 per cent decline in petrochemical output.
The notable decline in T&T’s petrochemical sector “was driven by a 49.6 per cent falloff in methanol production, on the heels of closures to the CMC, TTMC II and Titan facilities during the period. Additionally, ammonia output fell 16.8 per cent (year-on-year) over the period.”
The Central Bank said according to its Quarterly Index of Real Economic Activity (QIEA) domestic economic activity contracted by 7.5 per cent (year-on-year) in the first half of 2020, reflecting declines of 7.2 per cent and 7.7 per cent in the energy and non-energy sectors, respectively.
The QIEA gauge of economic activity used by the Central Bank estimates that the Trinidad and Tobago economy declined by 7.5 per cent in the first half of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019.
“The falloff in activity, which occurred mainly in the second quarter, was brought on by the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the domestic economy. Inflation remained low and stable over the first half of the year, but the number of persons retrenched rose sharply in the latter months,”
For the period January to June 2020, the Central Bank noted the following:
• LNG production decreased by four per cent, while natural gas liquids production fell by 7.3 per cent;
• Activity in the petrochemical subsector contracted by 7.1 per cent in the first half of 2020 as several domestic petrochemical plants closed due to the dampening effects of the coronavirus on commodity markets and the world economy at large;
• Production of methanol fell by 9.2 per cent;
• Fertiliser production fell by 5.2 per cent, weighed down by a six per cent fall in ammonia production.
Prices
The Central Bank noted that prices in T&T remained restrained. The report said: “Core inflation averaged 0.1 per cent over the first ten months of 2020, slowing from 0.3 per cent (year-on-year) in January to 0.0 per cent in October 2020.
“The slowdown in core inflation coincided with the contraction in economic activity owing to measures adopted to limit the spread of the virus locally. The movement in core
inflation was the result of weak price growth in all but one of the sub-indices of the retail price index.”
In a footnote to the report, the Central Bank pointed out the CSO is the official source of National Accounts (GDP) data in Trinidad and Tobago. The Bank compiles the QIEA to gauge short-term economic activity and that the gauge differs from the CSO’s national accounts statistics in terms of methodologies and coverage. The QIEA is based on production indicators, excludes price effects and does not comprehensively cover all sub-industries measured by the CSO.