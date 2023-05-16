200 get jobs on cruise line

OVER 90 per cent of nationals were successful in the Swiss global cruise line MSC Cruises recruitment drive and will be hired in various suitable areas.
The recruitment drive took place last week at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain.
Tourism Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell told the Express yesterday that over 200 applicants were interviewed by a recruitment team comprising MSC Cruises and Meridian Recruitment Agency Ltd officials.
Mitchell said MSC Cruises has shortlisted applicants to fill vacancies in the areas of food and beverage, housekeeping, entertainment, guest services, and galley jobs.
“I extend congratulations to all the successful applicants and wish them well on their new journeys. I also want to thank MSC Cruises and Meridian Recruitment Agency Ltd for recognising the talents of our citizens and helping them to monetise their skills,” he said.
The minister added that this achievement was due to consistent strategic conversations with the cruise line.
He said that the ministry is aware of the important role it plays in facilitating the environment for gainful employment for citizens and will continue to partner with stakeholders to ensure that opportunities are created for nationals to benefit.
According to Meridian Recruitment Agency Ltd, over 3,000 nationals applied online for the opportunity to work with MSC Cruises.
The recruitment agency sought to recruit 200 suitably qualified nationals on behalf of MSC Cruises.
Applicants were invited to submit e-applications for the available positions that formed part of a registration and pre-screening process that was conducted by the agency.
Pre-screened and registered candidates were then physically interviewed at Queen’s Hall over three days.
Following the interviews, MSC Cruises representatives said, “it is very rare to find a process as well organised as this one. Filtering through the online applications before sending them to MSC made the process of finalising the face-to-face interviews more streamlined.”
Ministry officials told the Express that interviewees also spoke highly of the application and interview process noting the assistance rendered by the recruitment team and the advice offered by the interviewees.
Plans for Future Recruitment Drives
Mitchell anticipates that productive discussions will continue with MSC Cruises and other cruise lines to conduct more recruitment drives in Trinidad and Tobago following the successful drives conducted by Royal Caribbean Group (RCG) and MSC Cruises.
He highlighted some of the benefits of the recruitment exercises and encouraged nationals to capitalise on the opportunities when presented.
“Through these recruitment programmes, thousands of our citizens will have access to timely opportunities to expand their horizons while earning US dollars that they can now use for various personal endeavours such as business investments, loan payments or simply to take care of their families and loved ones,” Mitchell said.
Once successful at the interviews, all applicants will receive an official employment letter from MSC Cruises within two to four weeks, following which they would have to finalise their medicals, Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW 1978), visas, and other cruise line documents.