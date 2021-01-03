2020 year-in-review and 2021 outlook

Local markets review
LOCAL stocks were negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as the domestic environment grappled with reduced business activity and uncertainties in the energy sector.
Similar to worldwide stock indices, the Composite Index fell sharply in the first quarter, led by the cross-listed stocks. However, local stocks failed to rebound when compared to international stocks as the year progressed and the cross-listed stocks remained in negative territory as investors were adversely impacted by the decision by some Jamaican financial institutions to halt dividend payments in the second and third quarters.
The downward decline continued in the fourth quarter thus far, with the All T&T Index incurring a loss of 1.58 per cent—the second quarterly decline since Q1 2020. For the year-to-date period ended 30th December 2020, all the local indices were down, with the Composite Index posting a loss of 10.00 per cent, the All T&T Index down 5.50 per cent and the Cross-Listed Index down 18.04 per cent.
International market review
Covid-10 profoundly impacted the trajectory of 2020, with its effects being felt nearly in every country and sector. Its emergence in the first quarter of the year caught many by surprise as the situation escalated from an issue primarily affecting China, into a global pandemic in a matter of months.
Much of the volatility in the capital markets occurred in the first and second quarters of the year. During the months January to February, equities rose to an all-time high owing to the alleviation of the trade war between the United States and China, with the signing of the Phase 1 deal. However, such gains were quickly eroded as Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic in early March, ushering in the forced shutdown of businesses and stay at home orders to contain the spread of the virus. Consequently, there was a global sell-off of equities as investors opted for safer asset classes such as US Treasuries, fixed income instruments and cash.
During the second quarter, the benefits of the restriction in movement and activity began to bear fruit as the global infection curve began to flatten, which served to partially restore business and consumer confidence. As some lockdown measures were eased, economic activity increased, further stoking investors’ risk appetite and sentiment leading to a rebound in stocks, with the gains in the second quarter nearly offsetting the losses incurred in the prior quarter.
The buoyancy seen during the period April to June was not evident for the period July to September, as the prolonged economic impact of the pandemic became apparent as unemployment levels surged in many countries. The fiscal and monetary support proved to be inadequate for some countries given the scale of the impact on business and economic activity, which led to political deadlocks on additional stimulus which undermined investor sentiment. The energy sector was also challenged by the sharp decline in oil demand that negatively impacted prices owing to reduced global economic activity.
In the last quarter of the year, stocks posted strong gains relative to the prior quarters, supported by the news of a Covid-19 vaccine and its deployment as well as reduced political uncertainty in the United Sates and the United Kingdom.
The victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential elections held in November, was well received as there is the anticipation of a more collaborative approach to trade, thus creating a more stable business environment for companies and industries. While in the UK, progress was made in terms of the Brexit trade deal after European Union officials agreed to the outline terms after nearly a two-year delay.
Equity markets outlook
Locally, while the vaccine is expected to be received in the first quarter of 2021, depressed energy production, low energy prices and the tight foreign exchange market may continue to weigh on investor sentiment and business activity. As such, the appetite for equities may be tempered.
Major headwinds still exist that may derail the outlook including rising government, debt which may limit future government support programmes.
There is also a new strain of Covid-19 that was recently discovered in Europe and is significantly more transmissible than previous strains. This has triggered new concerns globally and has prompted a renewal of lockdown measures in some countries.
The administration of the vaccine greatly diminishes the threat of Covid-19 and increases the likelihood of economies fully reopening in 2021.
With economic and business activity expected to increase next year, there is the expectation that earnings potential and in turn, dividends will improve, thereby increasing the attractiveness of equities. In addition, the rationalised efforts many companies adopted in 2020 as they faced a sharp reduction in sales may lead to higher corporate earnings and profits in 2021, which may be bolstered by additional fiscal stimulus.