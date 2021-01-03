2020 year-in-review and 2021 outlook

Local markets review

LOCAL stocks were negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as the domestic environment grappled with reduced business activity and uncertainties in the energy sector.

Similar to worldwide stock indices, the Composite Index fell sharply in the first quarter, led by the cross-listed stocks. However, local stocks failed to rebound when compared to international stocks as the year progressed and the cross-listed stocks remained in negative territory as investors were adversely impacted by the decision by some Jamaican financial institutions to halt dividend payments in the second and third quarters.