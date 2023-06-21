ENERGY Minister Stuart Young has hailed the 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Bid Round as a “success”.
He announced yesterday that the 2023 Shallow Water Competitive Bid Round will be opened in a couple of weeks.
Young said the 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Bid Round was completed.
He said Cabinet had approved the bids.
“Of the six blocks given the go-ahead there were two or three that we were going to go back to the top bidders for some negotiation and some additional uplift on it. That is what we are going to do,” Young said.
Successful bidders have already been contacted by the Energy Ministry.
Young said the completed list of successful bidders will be announced soon.
Last week Touchstone Exploration Inc announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Primera Oil and Gas Ltd was awarded the Cipero onshore block in the Trinidad and Tobago 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round.
“In addition, POGL was notified that its bid on the 72,784 gross acre Charuma block did not meet the technical requirements for the grant of an Exploration and Production (Public Petroleum Rights) Licence. However, the Trinidad and Tobago government has authorised the MEEI to enter into discussions with POGL to improve the minimum work program for the possible grant of a licence,” it stated.
Challenger Energy also announced last week that its wholly-owned subsidiary CEG Goudron Trinidad Ltd is set to begin negotiations with the Ministry of Energy over the grant of an exploration and production licence for the Guayaguayare block.
The Guayaguayare block is located onshore in south-east Trinidad.
“It is one of the largest onshore exploration and production blocks in Trinidad and is strategically and operationally synergistic with the Company’s core Trinidadian production business, in that the licence wholly encloses the company’s Goudron licence area, and is adjacent to the company’s Trinity-Inniss licence area,” Challenger Energy stated.
The 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round was opened on July 8 last year and remained open for six months until January 9.
In total, 16 bids were received for eight of the blocks.
The blocks bids were received for were St Mary’s, Tulsa, Cipero, Guayaguayare (Onshore), Buenos Ayres, South West Peninsula (Onshore), Charuma and Aripero.
“The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries will be offering blocks in the Shallow Water acreage, offshore Trinidad and Tobago, via a round of Competitive Bidding in the second Quarter of 2023,” the Energy Ministry stated on its website.
“Stakeholders were invited to nominate blocks from the available Shallow Water acreage for inclusion in the bid round,” it stated.