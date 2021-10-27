$231m profit for Paria

State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Company has posted an after-tax profit of $231 million for its financial year ended September 30, 2020.
“Paria’s successful 2020 performance was achieved in a market environment of price fluctuations and demand destruction arising from the Covid-19 pandemic with consequent lower revenues,” chairman Newman George said in a published statement yesterday.
“During this period, Paria ensured a competitive supply of products which allowed continued growth to its regional customer base whilst maintaining reliable and uninterrupted fuel sales to the nation.
“In keeping with our growth strategies to increase market share and supply quality fuels, Paria also introduced two new products, Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel (ULSD) and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) to our export markets. These initiatives resulted in profits which exceeded the prior period,” he said.
For the 12-month period ended September 30, 2020, Paria recorded $6.75 billion in revenue and a profit after taxes of $231 million, in comparison to $7.3 billion in revenue and $109 million in after-tax profit for the previous audit period which was ten months and ended on September 30, 2019, George’s statement noted.
He noted that the results have been accomplished while ensuring:
a. Steady contributions to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago via tax payments.
Tax remittances during the period ending September 30, 2020, include VAT payments of $420.9 million, Corporation Taxes of $147.3 million and Green Fund Levy payments of $20.8 million
b. Paria’s local market was adequately supplied with fuel. Of the total 15.6 million barrels of product sold, 7.2 million barrels or 46.2 per cent, were supplied to the local market for the period ending September 30, 2020.
c. “Paria’s terminalling and logistics continue to have a pivotal role in the handling and exportation of crude from our sister company Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd.
“Based on the throughput handled by the port of 44.5 million barrels during this fiscal year, 14.3 million barrels were crude oil from Heritage,” he stated.
d. Continuous investment into improving the mechanical integrity of terminalling assets and port facilities to maintain a safe and efficient supply of fuel to customers.
“Looking ahead, the board and management are placing greater emphasis on business efficiency and cost optimisation to ensure sustainable profitability as Paria continues to navigate the Covid-19 business challenges,” George said.