TO DATE, some $237.79 million has been paid out by the Government to residents whose lands have been acquired to facilitate the construction of the new airport terminal and associated works at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert said yesterday.
He said the estimated total cost is around $300 million.
Imbert assured all residents whose lands have been acquired to facilitate the construction that all payments for compensation in the Land Acquisition Act will be made in accordance with the law.
Imbert was answering a question filed by Opposition Senator Wade Mark on what was being done to address public concerns that efforts were being made by Nidco and China Railway Construction Ltd to displace residents of Silk Cotton Trace Ext, Bon Accord, Tobago, without compensation.
Imbert said the question was misleading, since no efforts were being made by Nidco or China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Limited to displace residents of Silk Cotton Trace Extension, without compensation.
He said it was a matter of public record that lands in the vicinity of Silk Cotton Trace Extension needed to be acquired for the construction of the new Airport Terminal at the ANR Robinson International Airport. “It is a fallacy, therefore, to say, or even insinuate, that residents are being displaced without compensation,” he said.
Noting that the client ministry is the Ministry of Finance; the project manager is Nidco and the Design-Build contractor China Railway, Imbert stressed that the land acquisition was being pursued in accordance with the law in four zones which had been established based on project priorities. To date 95 per cent of lands in zone A, 85 per cent of zone B, 91 per cent of Zone C and 25 per cent of zone D have been acquired and handed over to the contractor to commence construction, he said.
He said a total of 133 properties needed to be acquired and so far approximately 90 per cent of them had been acquired. He said it was Nidco’s intention to complete all the land acquisition required to facilitate the construction of the new Airport Terminal and to treat all affected residents and/or landowners fairly and equitably.
Gopee-Scoon: $270.8 million for School Feeding Programme
Meanwhile, Leader of Government business in the Senate Paula Gopee Scoon, deputising for Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and responding to a question from Mark, said Government had allocated $270.8 million to the School Nutrition Programme for fiscal 2023. She said this sum had been determined to be sufficient to supply meals for this academic year for all students who had been identified as requiring this free service. She said should additional funding be required, the Ministry of Education would approach the Ministry of Finance. She said all the requirements of school feeding programme were being fulfilled at this time.
Hosein: Move to beef up
Praedial Larceny Squad
Meanwhile Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Kazim Hosein said the Ministry was seeking to increase the number of employees in the Praedial Larceny Squad from 33 to 73. He said the Ministry was also in the process of procuring three new fully equipped vehicles, and an award of contract is expected by February, 2023. Hosein said this is expected to improve the ability of officers to conduct patrols.
He said as a result of reports of large scale looting of farmers’ crops and livestock, the Ministry had been actively assessing the operations of the Praedial Larceny Squad. He said due to the heightened illegal activity impacting farmers, the Squad had been using its connections with the TTPS, the Trinidad and Tobago Municipal Police Service and the Estate management and Business Development Company Limited in order to adequately respond to and assist in dealing with reports of theft. “The Ministry is seeking to engage more officers in the medium term through recruitment,” he said, adding that the Ministry was awaiting word from the Public Administration Ministry on this issue.
“Nothing happens overnight in the public sector,” Hosein said. “ While the Ministry awaits the full complement of staff for the Squad, the officers have also established communication lines with various farmers groups throughout the country so that they are aware of affected farmers or areas where praedial larceny is taking place,” he said. Hosein also urged people who engage in praedial larceny to grow their own crops and rear livestock instead of stealing the crops and livestock of others.
Asked about compensation for victims of praedial larceny, Hosein said the Government would look into this matter if the need arises.