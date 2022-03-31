$29m profit for OCM

One Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) has reported a 22 per cent increase in profit before tax and impairment from TT$24.1 million in 2020 to TT$29.4 million in 2021.
The Express newspaper and CCN TV6 are part of the OCM group.
In its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 published today, OCM chairman Faarees Hosein said the Group also reflected growth in its Total Assets of seven per cent and Earnings per Share increased from TT$0.05 to TT$0.27 in 2021.
“These results, in the main, were from the efficiencies realised from the restructuring of operations in the prior year and the gradual easing of restrictions associated with the pandemic.
Our Non-Media assets, which include Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Renewable Energy investments, continued to make a meaningful contribution to the Group’s performance.
“We are cautiously optimistic that the Group’s businesses will continue to show improved performance as Covid-19 restrictions are eased and regional economies embark on recovery,” Hosein said.
The chairman also noted, however, that revenues of TT$307 million were relatively flat compared to the previous year.
OCM directors have approved a dividend of TT$0.17 per share, payable on June 30, 2022.
About OCM
One Caribbean Media Ltd was born in January 2006 from the merger of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN) Group (Trinidad and Tobago) and the Nation Corporation Group (Barbados).
CCN comprises the Express newspaper, CCNTV6, and the Grenada Broadcasting Network Ltd.