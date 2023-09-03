3% growth in T&T economy for Q1

The Trinidad and Tobago economy grew by three per cent in the first quarter of 2023, when compared with the first quarter of 2022.
The Central Statistical Office (CSO) reported on the country’s Annual Gross Domestic Product (AGDP) for 2022 and Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (QGDP) for first quarter 2023 in a news release last week.
The CSO said the three per cent growth in first quarter GDP is compared with a four per cent decline recorded in first quarter 2023 over the fourth quarter 2022, it added.
The main industries contributing to the three per cent expansion in the domestic economy in the first quarter of 2023 were mining and quarrying 2.6 per cent; manufacturing 1.6 per cent; Trade and repairs 10.9 per cent; Transport and storage 16.7 per cent and Accommodation and food services 17.5 per cent.
Increased activity
The CSO also said the economy grew by 1.5 per cent in 2022 when compared with 2021.
It said this annual GDP growth was due to a 5.8 per cent expansion in the non-energy sector while the energy sector recorded negligible growth.
The CSO stated the following industries in the non-energy sector recorded increased activity: Professional, scientific and technical services 47.6 per cent; Transport and storage 27.5 per cent; Accommodation and food services 19.0 per cent; Trade and repairs 6.1 per cent; Manufacturing 6.1 per cent and Construction 4.3 per cent.
These increases were offset by a slowdown in economic activity in Agriculture 11.5 per cent, Financial and insurance activities 3.1 per cent and other service activities 1.3 per cent, the CSO said.
The energy sector
The CSO said the energy sector recorded increased activity in Asphalt 25.6 per cent; Refining (including LNG) 11.6 per cent; Petroleum support services 7.5 per cent; Natural gas exploration and extraction 5.8 per cent and Petroleum and natural gas distribution 3.1 per cent.
Declines recorded in Condensate extraction 16.5 per cent; Manufacture of petrochemicals 6.8 per cent and Crude oil exploration and extraction 0.1 per cent offset the increases recorded in the other Energy Industries, resulting in overall negligible growth in the Energy Sector.