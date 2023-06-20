SOME business groups do not believe the call by the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) to increase the minimum wage from $17.50 to $30 is sustainable or practical.
JTUM leader and president general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget, during Monday’s Labour Day activities at Charlie King Junction, Fyzabad, said nobody in the country should be working for less than $30 an hour.
He called on the membership of the trade unions present and other minimum wage earners to stand with the labour movement as they demand that workers be treated with dignity and respect.
When contacted on whether this call should be heeded Ramon Gregorio, Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce president, told the Express that the $30 is unsustainable and while it would result in a rise in disposable income for persons, it would also trigger inflationary spirals as subsequent demand for higher priced goods and services will be expected.
In addition, Gregorio highlighted that operational expenses of businesses will now increase exponentially and that will drive up the cost of everyday items which will inevitably be passed on to the consumer.
Further, he noted that this may force businesses to continue to hire migrant labour at lower wage levels which will encourage tax avoidance to thrive and create another challenge for Government as it seeks to collect tax revenue.
“As a Chamber, we call for a more responsible approach and would like to see labour studies being undertaken more frequently that track the impact of these increases and as such, could suggest more reasonable increases over a wider period rather than gargantuan increases that can’t be sustained in the medium to long term,” Gregorio expressed.
Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, Vivek Charran, admitted that while it has been difficult for everyone, the solution is not necessarily raising the minimum wage.
“Let us try to get more economic growth, and raise commercial activity and these things will happen by themselves. The more growth, and expansion, the more people are employed, even at $17.50, remember there’s time and a half, double, triple time. The more the economy starts to bloom the better it will be for everybody,” Charran said.
He noted the idea is not to add more costs to an already overburdened economic environment and also the impact on small businesses must be considered.
“Then we look at can an SME afford that, what are the knee-jerk reactions to that? Is it that food will increase even more? Restaurants, bars, and entertainment will have to pay people more, is that going to lead to inflation being more than it is already,” Charran added.
Kiran Singh, the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president, said the call from the labour movement to increase the minimum wage is not unfounded but not financially viable at this time.
Singh said the country’s economy is currently facing inflationary pressures, especially from food prices and this financial scenario is increasing the cost of living.
“The MSME Sector has a tremendous responsibility as the second largest employer after the Government to sustain employment. Such a move could cause a severe disruption in employment figures. The world has just emerged from the pandemic and we all have a shared responsibility to bear the burden of escalating expenses,” he remarked.
Those on the lower end of the income scale Singh said cannot meet basic requirements for food purchases and the business community has been experiencing severe hardships, in sustaining current employment levels.
“We need to find ways to reduce the cost of living through lower taxes, customs duties and non-tariff barriers to reduce the cost of living,” Singh concluded.
Arima Business Association president Christian Rampersad also said the present state of economic activity cannot sustain that level of minimum wage and unions need to be realistic.