$30m Covid funds not audited

ABOUT $30 million of Government’s Covid-19 monies sent to ministries was not audited by the Auditor General.
According to the Auditor General’s report for the period October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, the Government spent a little over $293 million in Covid-19 support for its various Ministries.
However, only $263,658,525.35 of that amount was audited.
“Actual Covid-19-related expenditure recorded at Appendix II of the Ministry’s schedule was recorded as $126,750,070.84. Covid-19-related expenditure recorded in the Vote Book amounted to $133,129,245.75 resulting in a difference of $6,379,174.91,” the report noted.
The Auditor General’s report stated that a donation of US$100,000 from the Government of the Republic of Korea for Covid-19 mitigation measures, to be used for purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), was not reflected on the statement provided,” it noted.
Among the issues raised in the report, which was laid in Parliament last Monday and dated April 28, 2022, were that contracts were not provided for expenditure by the Ministry of Health:
1. Expenditure totalling $12,458,803.80 was recorded in respect to 4,824 Covid-19 ‘trips,’ which were ambulance rides paid for by the State. The audit noted that a copy of the contract agreement between the Ministry and the service provider outlining the terms and conditions of this service was not provided for audit scrutiny.
2. A medical equipment upgrade contract with seven payment vouchers amounting to $12,958,369.30 was not provided.
3. Hospital Refurbishment Programme contract agreements for nine payment vouchers amounting to $12,532,296.71 were not provided.
The Ministry of Finance was the second largest recipient with $123,656,952.84.
Several Ministries and entities in receipt of state funds did not respond to the Auditor General on their Covid-19 expenditure. They are: the Judiciary; the Office of the Prime Minister; the Ministry of Works and Transport; the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.
Grants
The report noted that there were several disparities in the Covid-19 grants administered by the Government.
The Government, in its management of Covid-19, administered a number of grants to support citizens affected by the lockdown measures.
Among them were the Salary Relief Grant from the Ministry of Finance, the Emergency Relief Grant for creatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Ethnic Arts and the Income Support Grant from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.
Among the findings by the Auditor General with regard to the Salary Relief Grant (SRG) distributed by the Ministry of Finance:
1. Eight instances were found where persons under 18 years were in receipt of the SRG, which totalled $23,500.
2. One instance of duplication of the National Insurance number was seen for an applicant who was paid twice which totalled $6,000. This was also identified by the Ministry of Finance and funds were recovered.
3. One instance was found where the National ID number was the same for two applicants. Both applicants were paid $3,000 each.
4. Two applicants’ last day of employment was June 1, 2021. One person received $1,500 for May 2021 and the other received $1,000 for May 2021. Based on the criteria for the grant, the applicants should not have received any payment for May 2021.
5. Two instances where persons older than 65 years were paid the SRG, this totalled $6,000.
6. Two hundred and sixty-four instances were found where the applicants’ date of birth did not match their National ID number. Payments to these applicants totalled $759,000. “Subsequently, officials of the Ministry of Finance agreed with the Auditor General’s finding that input errors had occurred because input data was not verified against the source documents. They also stated that such input errors did not affect the value of payments,” the report said.
7. The SRG and Income Support Grant databases were joined and checked to determine whether recipients received both the SRG and the Income Support Grant. Four instances were found which totalled $12,000. It should be noted that this error occurred at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services as the applicants were registered in the NI System and therefore, were not eligible for the Income Support Grant.
8. The SRG and the Food Support Grant databases were joined. It was discovered that 18 persons who received the Food Support Grant were also paid the SRG totalling $41,000. “Officials of the Ministry of Finance stated that there is need for policy clarification on the entitlement of benefits,” the report said.
Income Support Grant
The Income Support Grant (ISG) was reinstated with effect from May 2021 to assist people whose employment or income was suspended/terminated on or before May 1, 2021.
This applied to individuals working in bars, restaurants, street vendors who sell food, entertainment industry, tourism industry, casinos and gaming houses, hairdressers/barbers/spas, night clubs, gyms and retail.
The report analysed data for the period May 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and the findings are:
1. Audit was unable to determine the criteria for the payment of the ISG under the second phase. Cabinet Minute No.288 of October 8, 2020, paragraph (h) stated: “The persons outside the National Insurance System who experienced a loss of income as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic be considered for relief under the Social Assistance ISG administered by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.” Audit was informed that the MSDFS developed the eligibility criteria based on the announcement by the Prime Minister and subsequent public health notices.
2. All fields were populated in the payment file for the ISG with the exception of the field for “Effective Date for Last Day of Employment” which was only populated in 22 instances out of the 1,304 applications. Due to lack of information, Audit could not determine if the remaining 1,282 applicants, who were paid, were eligible for the ISG based on the criterion relating to the last date of employment.
3. Five instances were found where persons with the same name and National ID number received the ISG twice. Payments to these applicants totalled $15,000.
4. Six instances were found where the National ID numbers of applicants were not consistent with the date of birth entered in the database. The payments to these recipients totalled $17,500. However, 16 applications with this same issue were not paid. These applications were filed in the ‘Outstanding Applications file’ pending payment.
5. Four persons received both the ISG and the SRG totalling $12,000. This was identified when the ISG and SRG payment files were joined and analysed.
6. There were ten persons, who were registered under the National Insurance (NI) system but were paid the ISG. The criterion for payment of the ISG was that only persons who do not have an NI number should apply.
7. Eighteen persons were paid both the ISG and the Food Support Grant (FSG) totalling $41,000.
8. Some 5,392 persons applied for the ISG and 4,088 were rejected. Some 1,304 persons were paid the ISG. There were 27 different reasons for rejection of the ISG applications. The main reason was the applicant had an NI number. This totalled 2,322 applicants of which only 35 went on to be paid by the National Insurance Board (NIB). Other reasons for rejection included missing information and applicants were not in the sector eligible for the ISG.
Emergency Relief Grant
The report noted that Cabinet Minute No.1133 of July 2, 2020 agreed “to the provision of a one-off Emergency Relief Grant in the sum of $5,000 to artistes and creatives, who have lost income due to cancelled exhibitions, classes, conferences, workshops and other cultural related events, as a result of the measures undertaken by the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to mitigate the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19)”.
The Grant was launched on Friday, July 10, 2020.
The findings:
1. Seven applicants were paid the Emergency Relief Grant (ERG) twice during the financial year 2021 totalling $35,000.
2. The ERG data for the 2,843 artistes paid in 2021 was joined with the ERG data for the 823 artistes who were paid in 2020. Audit found that eight applicants who were paid the ERG in 2020 were again paid the ERG in 2021 totalling $40,000.