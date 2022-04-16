$31b between 2000 and 2020

FROM 2000 to 2020, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) spent over $31 billion on the fuel subsidy.
The Sunday Express calculated the figure to be $31,105,200,000 based on available data, which includes information from the budget speeches for the period. That figure excludes the petroleum levy paid by oil companies operating in T&T.
T&T’s motorists have enjoyed a fuel subsidy since 1974, which is 46 years.
In 2000, the fuel subsidy was $449 million and remained in that vicinity until 2004 when it went up to $913 million.
In 2005 and 2006, it averaged $1.6 billion, but then increased steadily to $2.2 billion in 2007, $3.6 billion in 2008, down to $1.6 billion in 2009 and then up to $2.9 billion in 2010.
From 2011 to 2014- the subsidy was over four billion-$4.4 billion in 2011, $4.5 billion in 2012, $4.4 billion in 2013 and 4.1 billion in 2014.
In 2015, it declined by almost half that trending amount to $2.1 billion.
In 2016, it was $400.8 million. It was $528.6 million in 2017, $739 million in 2018 and $276.7 million in 2019. (See graph)
In 2020, with the onset of the pandemic and two lockdowns, it was $86 million, according to the Trinidad and Tobago Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TTEITI) 2018 report, which was published in February last year.
The TTEITI noted that T&T has been “enjoying the use of transportation fuels at prices below the open market price”.
“Both the Government and exploration and production companies share the burden of the fuel subsidy by paying Paria Fuel Trading Company the difference between the actual selling price and the subsidised price. In Trinidad and Tobago, the fuel subsidy was not based on an individual’s income levels but was universally applied. Over several years, the Government has been reducing the subsidy on fuel which resulted in price increases,” it observed.
It noted that from 2015 to 2017 the price of super gasoline increased by 84 per cent while diesel was 127 per cent.
T&T consumes over one billion litres of fuel a year, for just over one million cars on the road, for a population of 1.4 million.
Fuel price adjustment
Come Tuesday, the price of premium and super gasoline will increase by $1 to $6.75 and $5.97 per litre, respectively. The price of diesel will be adjusted by 50 cents per litre to $3.91 per litre.
Before the 2016 budget on October 5, 2015, the price of super was $2.70 per litre. The increase in the price of super to $5.97 on Tuesday means the commodity would have increased by 121 per cent in six-and-a-half years. In that same period, diesel increased from $1.50 a litre to $3.91 a litre, a rise of 160 per cent. (See table).
In a statement to Parliament last week, Finance Minister Colm Imbert noted that the adjustments were “not to the full market prices,” but sufficient to allow an equal distribution of the cost.
“It should be noted that the adjustment to the price of diesel at 50 cents per litre is half of the increase in the price of gasoline, in recognition of the fact that diesel fuel is widely used in public transportation and in the transportation of goods The cost of LPG will remain fixed at $21.00 for a 20-pound cylinder of cooking gas for domestic customers, which is less than 25 per cent of the true market price and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries has been tasked to look at an appropriate price of LPG for commercial customers,” he said.
In the 2021 budget, Imbert had announced the liberalisation of the fuel market with fuel prices to be subject to market forces.
Last week he noted the “process of liberalisation of fuel prices was scheduled to commence in February to March 2022.
“However, in October 2021, it was not expected, anywhere, that oil prices would increase by over 60 per cent in five months,” he said.
In the 2021 budget, Imbert had said that, since 1974, the liquid petroleum products market has been subject to public economic policy but it will change in 2021 with the removal of the fuel subsidy.
“We have analysed the subsidy impact on the national community and we have formed the judgement that not only did the subsidies disproportionately benefit the higher-income groups; but their usage was inefficient from an economy-wide perspective,” he said.
Imbert had said the fuel subsidy would be removed, prices would be subject to market forces and the Government would sell all gas stations owned by the National Petroleum (NP) to the private sector with first preference given to existing dealers and concessionaires.
At the time, he said that at the then international oil prices, subsidies did not arise in the sale of premium gasoline or super gasoline; but they continued to prevail in the sale of diesel, kerosene and LPG.
Fuel subsidy regressive
Energy economist Gregory McGuire, chair of the TTEITI steering committee and a consultant at VSL Consultants Ltd, said the economic justification for the subsidy “was always weak and misplaced.
“The solution to the problem of high transit costs for the vast majority of people is to have an efficient mass transit system. Instead we have created this monster over the last 46 years, which is now difficult to kill,” he said.
“I would say that the successive governments have been very tentative and scared of the possible political consequences of removing the subsidy. Modifications have been made during the years, firstly, to reduce the burden on the companies, but the population continued to enjoy the subsidies,” he noted.
He explained to the Sunday Express that the fuel subsidy was first introduced by the Petroleum Production Levy and Subsidy Act of 1974.
“As the name implies, this Act was designed to make the petroleum companies pay for the fuel subsidy. The subsidy was apportioned between all producers on a cost per barrel basis according to their share of production. The goals of this legislation were: to share the petroleum wealth with the population and to shield the population from the impact of high oil prices.
“It should be noted that as early as 1980 the efficacy of this policy position was being challenged, although mainly from the company’s side. The report of the Cabinet-appointed committee to submit legislative proposals for taxation of oil companies noted that the petroleum levy was a significant cost item for the companies and a drain on Government revenue. It has increased from $34 million in 1974 to $720 million in 1980 and was projected to reach $1 billion by 1985. At that time, one view was that the best course of action would be to reduce the subsidy which seems then to have no significant benefit to the economy,” he observed.
He is of the view that the subsidy should be removed completely.
“We have been dragging our feet on this for far too long. Like all other islands we now have to get accustomed to the real cost of fuel. It is the only way to assist the population in making more fuel-efficient choices,” he said.
He noted that removing the fuel subsidy would impact on inflation in the country.
“If the flexible mechanism is put in place the long-term inflationary impact can be muted. I expect oil prices to normalise as soon as tensions cool in Russia-Ukraine. At that time crude oil prices will no doubt fall to pre-war levels. Over the longer term, the trajectory is for oil prices to be falling as the world moves to a net zero carbon future. I think rather than the knee-jerk responses we have been having to the proposed price increase, citizens should ensure that the benefit of the lower oil prices, which is certain to come, will be transferred into lower prices at the pump. This has not been part of the current conversation,” he said.
McGuire said that an IMF Article IV consultation in 2013 made note of the fuel subsidy.
“The fuel subsidy is regressive. A blanket subsidy on fuel prices leads to higher income brackets of the population receiving a more than proportional share of the subsidy.”
A recent estimate is that almost 45 per cent of direct and indirect benefits of the subsidy are enjoyed by the richest segment of the population, compared with four per cent going to the poorest. By proportion of income, the subsidy is estimated to be equivalent to almost eight per cent of the income of the richest segment of the population, double the income share for the poorest.
“Moreover, generalised subsidies to fuel lead to waste and cause productivity-dampening traffic congestion. It is estimated that Trinidad and Tobago has 0.7 million vehicles, or an average of about one per adult person, which is evident from the frequent traffic congestion in urban areas and long commuting hours. Finally, from an environmental point of view, fuel subsidies favour overconsumption and raise greenhouse gas emissions,” the article said.
“The study referred to by the IMF was actually the study done by Marissa Chester, UWI Department of Economics, under my supervision,” he said.