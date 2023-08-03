$37.7b withdrawn from ATMs last year

AMID rising crime and the digital transformation of the financial landscape, cash continues to hold its ground as a preferred mode of transaction for both businesses and consumers, the Central Bank has revealed in its latest Financial Stability Report.
According to the Central Bank, the volume and value of cash withdrawals last year increased by 29.9 per cent for businesses and 25.9 per cent for consumers compared to 2021.
In fact, data from 2018-2022 showed that the value of last year’s cash withdrawals, both over-the-counter (OTC) and through automated teller machines (ATMs), surpassed all other years.
This, the Central Bank said, suggests “that cash remains an important means of making payments”.
“The number of cash withdrawals OTC at commercial banks and at ATMs grew by six per cent and 31.3 per cent, respectively. The value of cash paid OTC also increased from $24 billion in 2021 to $27.4 billion in 2022 (14.2 per cent) and ATM withdrawals increased from $27.7 billion in 2021 to $37.7 billion in 2022 (35.9 per cent),” the report stated.
There were 498 ATMs in the country last year.
The Central Bank stated that cash remained the “most popular means” of making payments at Bill Payment Service Providers (BPSPs) in this country accounting for over 79 per cent of the total volume and value of all payments made.
“Meanwhile, the volume and value of payments made at BPSPs using debit cards and credit cards declined in 2022 compared to the previous year. The fall in the value of BPSP payments was ascribed to the migration of consumers to online bill payment options,” it stated.
A total of 2.29 million transactions valued at $0.83 billion were done at the BPSPs last year, compared with 2.31 million transactions valued at $0.87 billion in 2021.
Recently there has been an increase in reports of people being robbed after making large withdrawals OTC and from ATMs, spurring the Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BATT) to announce its intention to fight back by working more closely with law enforcement and partnering with Crime Stoppers. BATT has asked customers to protect themselves by using online platforms instead of withdrawing cash.
The report stated that there was an uptick in the volume and value of all retail payments by 28.6 per cent and 13.7 per cent, respectively, last year when compared to 2021.
This, the Central Bank said, was driven by a climb in Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments as a result of the use of online and mobile banking payment channels to make routine payments, including interbank transfers.
During the year, the ACH processed a total volume of 17 million transactions valued at $158.2 billion, an increase of 11.6 per cent and 19.5 per cent, respectively, compared to 2021.
The report stated that the rollout of the new EMV chip-embedded cards by commercial banks last year increased the convenience of using cards at point of sale (POS) machines.
“Payments made using debit and credit cards accounted for 55.8 per cent and 21.8 per cent, respectively, of all retail payments in 2022. ACH transaction volumes accounted for 16 per cent, while retail cheque volumes accounted for 6.4 per cent of retail payments,” it stated.
The number of POS machines in the country rose to 24,390 machines from 22,784 machines recorded in 2021.
The Central Bank also stated that last year the total volume and value of electronic payments (large-value and retail payments) increased as the economy continued to emerge from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This was evident in a rise in the volume and value of the Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS), ACH, and card transactions. Regarding the latter, consumers appeared to have returned to in-store shopping, as reflected by a notable increase in the volume and value of debit and credit card transactions made at Point of Sale (POS) machines,” it stated.
The report stated that the value of wholesale cheque payments also increased in 2022, owing to increased spending.