376 TSTT workers to get new lay-off letters

TELECOMMUNICATIONS Services of T&T (TSTT) is expected to re-issue retrenchment notices to the 376 unionised workers by Friday giving them 45-day notices which will end July 15.
TSTT and its recognised majority union, the Communications Workers Union (CWU) came to an agreement outside of the courts on Monday, that will see the organisation continue with its restructuring exercise without delay.
In a news release yesterday, the majority State-owned telecommunications company said under the terms of the agreement, TSTT will re-issue the notices of retrenchment to the 376 unionised workers with the same date May 31, 2022 but with the last date of employment being July 15, instead of June 1, as was stated in the initial letters of separation.
“TSTT previously used the June 1 date because the company’s collective agreement allowed for separated employees to leave immediately and receive payment in lieu of the statutory 45 days’ notice. The workers will now remain employees of TSTT until July 15, 2022.The agreement will not reduce employees’ severance packages in any way,” the release stated.
TSTT indicated that after four months of consultations with its employees’ unions, on May 31, it issued notices of retrenchment to its unionised employees advising them that their services were surplus to the needs of the restructured organisation.
Retrenchment notices were also issued to 65 members of TSTT’s management staff.
On the same day, the CWU filed an application for an ex parte injunction, claiming TSTT had breached good industrial relations practice by not giving the workers 45 days’ notice.
The Industrial Court did not grant the CWU’s ex parte injunction application but stayed any action by the Company pending a further hearing. Under the terms of the stay, all workers who received notices of retrenchment, but who wished nevertheless to do so, were allowed to report for work.
Some 44 of the 376 affected workers put themselves on a list of persons wanting to report for work; but fewer than 20 turned out on any one day.
Meanwhile, at a news conference yesterday at CWU headquarters in Port of Spain, secretary general Clyde Elder said the matter that was expected to be called before the courts yesterday was discontinued, due to the consent order entered by TSTT and CWU on the 45 days issue, but has not given consent to continue the retrenchment exercise.
“The union is totally against the restructuring and retrenchment of any worker and I want to make that clear, as it is being said in some quarters that this union did not fight to save some of 376 unionised workers who were given retrenchment letters and that is a blatant lie. After the 45 days is passed we are expected to have further consultations with TSTT, because if we can save two or three jobs out of 376 retrenched workers it would be a great move,” Elder said.
The union head also noted that on June 7, CWU sent an objection to the majority state owned company and the Minister of Labour Stephen McClashie in accordance with Section 8 of the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act, outlining their disagreement to the retrenchment, however Elder said to date no acknowledgement has been received on the issue.
He noted that the union will continue to fight for the workers. On the issue with the TSTT workers, who accepted voluntary separation packages (VSEP) in 2018, and are threatening to bring legal action against their former employer if it does not furnish them with new TD4 forms in 21 days.
Elder made it clear that he never abandoned those VSEP workers as being purported by their now representing head Phillip Alexander Citizen’s Union of T&T (CUTT) but he said to date none of the VSEP workers came to the union and the 500 retrenched workers’ matter is expected to come before the Industrial Court on August 3, 4, 5 and 8.