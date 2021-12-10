4 companies interested in refinery

GOVERNMENT is continuing negotiations for the sale of the refinery in Pointe-a Pierre, Energy Minister Stuart Young said in Parliament yesterday.
Young said he and Finance Minister Colm Imbert were monitoring the sale of the refinery and there were about four international prospects who were “still very interested”.
One party has visited for talks and a second is due to visit, Young said, having stated earlier that the RFP (Request for Proposal) process was ongoing.
During his presentation, Young denied an Opposition claim that the People’s National Movement (PNM) destroyed the local energy industry.
Instead, he outlined billions in profits from State companies with “much more to come”.
Young was responding in the Lower House of Parliament to the United National Congress’ (UNC) private motion to “condemn the Government for its neglect of the economy”, which was moved by Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo.
To applause from the Government bench, Young said National Gas Company (NGC) had, for the first nine months of 2021, turned “an after-tax profit of $1.05 billion”.
Promising “much more to come,” Young said this was compared to the loss sustained last year as result of one energy contract negotiated under the then United National Congress (UNC) administration.
Young noted the Opposition’s prior statements about the NGC but said “they didn’t attack between 2010 and 2015, when they drained over $16 billion in cash for projects of very little value and some with serious dark clouds”.
He noted the previous UNC administration’s $1 billion Beetham Wastewater Plant project, which failed to materialise.
The Energy Minister dismissed statements earlier by Opposition MPs that the Government not only failed to grow the economy but had destroyed the country’s main foreign exchange earners, including the former Petrotrin refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.
Young said the restructuring of Petrotrin had “gone well” from an economic point of view and pointed to profits turned by Paria Fuel Trading Company and Heritage Petroleum Company, which were formed out of Petrotrin.
He said compared to its June 2020 declaration of $3.2 billion, Heritage had declared revenue of $4.9 billion for nine months up to June 2021, which resulted in a profit increase of $1.2 billion.
Young said this “does not support the noise and empty-barrel talk” from the Opposition, which he said had left the energy sector with several bad contracts that impacted profitability.
The minister said Paria Fuel Trading was also to be “given credit” for “seamlessly” continuing a stable supply of fuel to this country as well as other Caricom countries.
Work on fiscal reform continued with the Ministry of Finance, he said.
Young also said the production sharing contract (PSC) negotiated with Shell for the Manatee natural gas field, which will attract investment estimated at US$1.8 billion, meant “we get to cross the line and remain competitive”.