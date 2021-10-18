The Southex International Expo starts tomorrow at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine.
The event, which will run for four days, will have approximately 30 companies within the automotive, energy, food, and IT industries. Celebrating its 29th year of existence, the Southex theme this year is called Rethink. It is the first time the annual event will be held physically at the mall since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago in Trinidad and Tobago.
CEO of Southex, Geoge Singh, told the Express, the event is the longest-running trade exposition in the country. He added, it is the only business expo held annually in South Trinidad.
He said, “The purpose of the event looks at developing business in South Trinidad. Southex puts consumers in direct contact with manufacturers, wholesalers, and service providers. It is also a great opportunity to educate customers on new technology and new products currently available on the market. While some expos cater more to business-to-business networking, the Southex International Expo focuses more on the business-to-consumer relationship.”
“Over the years, the expo has been quite successful. The last time we had a physical expo was in 2019. We did not have the event in 2020 due to the pandemic. As the government continues to roll back restrictions to allow more places to open back up, we are still mindful we are still in a pandemic. This year we are only doing half the number of exhibitors. We would normally do about 50-60 exhibitors, but we are only catering to 30. We are following all Covid protocols. The ground floor of Gulf City Mall is not a safe zone, but we will remain vigilant,” he said.
Singh says the event will be open to vaccinated and unvaccinated persons entering and exiting the mall.
“We will pay close attention to persons wearing their mask, washing of hands, and social distancing. It’s sold out. I think exhibitors are anxious to come back out and meet customers. I know the pandemic is not over, but I hope we are coming to an end to the shutdowns in the country, and hopefully, going back to some level of normalcy. I don’t think we will ever go back to the level of normalcy we had before 2020. I think people are ready to go back to some interaction with their customers,” he said.
This year’s theme called Rethink is significant, Singh said. “As we come out of this pandemic, it is clear it has hurt businesses tremendously that a lot of people have had to rethink their strategies and rethink how they operate. Before 2020, while people did Zoom meetings, it was not as frequently as it is now. A lot has changed.”
Singh says he fully supports what the government is doing regarding safe zones across the country.
He said, “I think this is the first step towards us going back to some level of normalcy, but there are still a lot of ‘grey areas surrounding this. Whether vaccinated or not, I think people need to recognise wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitising is still very important.”
The Southex International Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting tomorrow and ends on Sunday.