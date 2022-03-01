Some 41 employees of the Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) have found themselves on the breadline after receiving termination letters on Monday.
For some, the termination represented an end of one misery and the beginning of another—unemployment.
EFCL staff told the Express they were called into a meeting at 9 a.m. where EFCL management did not say much before they got termination notices signed by EFCL chairman Savitree Seepersad.
The termination notice dated February 28, 2022 states: “The company has for some time now been unable to meet its monthly operational expenses, including the payment of salaries to employees, and to pay debts as they fall due. The company has been inundated with litigation which has caused an additional strain on its resources and frozen its bank accounts. The company is unable to carry on the business for which it was established and has decided to close down its undertaking and go out of business.”
The move comes just days after EFCL was ordered by the court to pay $18 million in compensation to a contractor over a terminated contract for the construction of a South school.
The company has been embroiled in litigation by several contractors, who have filed similar lawsuits against the State company.
The notice went further to state that EFCL staff would be terminated and paid their outstanding salaries for the period October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.
Staff told the Express they felt blind-sided by the abrupt dismissal and felt the company could have given them more notice before they were sent home indefinitely.
Employees
feel abandoned
Last year, frustrated EFCL employees clamoured to get their outstanding wages from the company.
According to staff, the company had tried to regulate its operations due to mounting expenses, but they were not successful.
“Rent had not been paid. The company cellphones were disconnected. They were on the verge of losing Internet and landline phones as well as electricity, and yet, EFCL management insisted staff report physically to the office on their assigned days. We were constantly fielding calls from persons and companies wanting their money, while management remained silent. Now we have been abandoned,” an employee said.
After staff received five months of outstanding salaries last May, the workers faced non-payment of wages yet again in 2022.
“This situation is hard on all of us. Ninety per cent of the staff have children, and due to the non-payment of wages and poor working conditions at EFCL, many of the workers are in debt. The little money the company owes us will go towards paying back what we borrowed from the bank and loved ones just trying to make ends meet,” one employee said.
Some workers at EFCL who have been employed with the company for more than ten years said there was no mention by management regarding severance. They told the Express they had no idea what to do or how they would support their families. Others said they were relieved because they no longer had to suffer from the poor working conditions and inconsistent wages.
About EFCL
EFCL was established in 2005 primarily as a project management organisation to deliver, repair, and maintain educational institutions from the Early Childhood Care and Education level to primary and secondary levels across Trinidad and Tobago.
The Express reached out to Visham Ramsaywack, senior communications officer at the Education Ministry’s corporate communications division regarding the closure of EFCL, but he declined to speak on the matter. He asked the Express to direct questions to the Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.
The Express reached out to Gadsby-Dolly on the issue, who said: “EFCL is now under the direct management of the Ministry of Finance. MTS has been managing school repair projects since 2018 for the Ministry of Education, so that work is not affected by the situation.”