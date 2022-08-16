50 chosen for new apprenticeship

Fifty apprentices will be enrolled in the National Apprenticeship Programme for the Wood and Wood Products Manufacturing Sub-sector, which was recently approved by Cabinet.
Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon at the launch yesterday at her office at Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain, said some may question why start a programme in the Wood and Wood Products Manufacturing Sub-sector, but she stated that the resilience of the non-energy manufacturing sector during the last two years of the pandemic must be commended.
“Despite the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and other global events, Trinidad and Tobago’s trade performance improved substantially, with non-energy manufacturing exports increasing by 46.1 per cent from $7.3 billion in 2020 to $10.7 billion in 2021. Preliminary data for the first half of 2022 demonstrates a continuation of this trend,” she said.
The minister reiterated that the manufacturing sector remains an important sector of the economy accounting for 19.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021 valued at approximately $26.4 billion.
She noted that the manufacturing sector employs over 52,000 persons.
“Relatedly, the Wood and Wood Products Manufacturing Sub-sector accounts for the employment of approximately 4,000 persons indicating the pivotal role the sub-sector can play in the country’s diversification strategy,” she explained.
In 2020, Gopee-Scoon said the Central Statistical Office reported that the Wood and Wood Products Sub-Sector contributed approximately 0.02 per cent to GDP while exports were valued at an estimated $24 million.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Trade Policy 2019-2023 has identified Wood and Wood — products as a sub-sector with untapped opportunities particularly in the manufacture and export of higher-value added products.”
She outlined that the apprenticeship programme falls under MIC-Institute of Technology and other key partners include the Ministry of Education, the National Training Agency (NTA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA).
“Apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of $2,000 for the two-year duration of the Programme. The MIC-IT will be responsible for the administration of this Programme and will be delivered at the St Bede Technology and Pleasantville Technology Centres.
Investment in labour force
Also speaking was TTMA’s president Tricia Coosal, who said continuing to invest in the labour force is another way of building capacity that will contribute to export promotion.
“The cumulative, long-term effect of growing this Wood and Wood-Related (Furniture) sector will be making it a larger contributor to foreign exchange reserves as it exports more and earns more. That domino effect cannot be understated.”
Coosal identified that one of TTMA’s strategic objectives in 2021 was to actively lobby for career training in the manufacturing sector, allowing for a pool of innovative, industrious and motivated human resources.
“Another way the TTMA supports the programme is by assisting in the placement of these workers, at the completion of their first year. This apprenticeship training aspect of the programme will allow participants to immerse themselves in their field of interest,” she added.
And, MIC-Institute of Technology Professor Emeritus Clement Imbert said he was happy that the Government saw this programme as important to support, because enrolment had fallen and only 20 students were applying.
“With the Government support and the stipend being offered, we expect the programme to grow,” Imbert said.