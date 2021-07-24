$611m...and counting

IT IS more that 12 years since Lawrence Duprey, former chairman of CL Financial (CLF), went cap in hand to the Government for a bailout for the Group’s then insurance company, CLICO.
From publicly available figures, the Sunday Express has tabulated the cost to taxpayers at $611.3 million and counting.
Some figures, like the fees provided by the Central Bank are dated—by 2012, nine years ago, they totalled $218.3 million. The combined audit figures, limited to figures from the Attorney General’s office, and not the Ministry of Finance or the CLF Liquidators, are $253 million. The amount of money spent on the commission of enquiry, without the costs of individual counsel for each witness or company, or costs provided by the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance, is $78 million. The Joint Liquidators, up until December 2020, drew $62 million in fees duties at CLF, which is exclusive of monies they earn as directors of subsidiaries.
In that period, billions were spent on the bailout, billions have since been repaid and it’s costing hundreds of millions in fees to liquidators and lawyers to resolve the company’s complexities.
While the Government seeks to recover the sums expended on the bailout, two groups have earned significant sums in the process: attorneys and accounting firms.
Attorneys
Three weeks ago, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi laid in Parliament fees paid by the Attorney General’s office for the period 2010 to 2021. It was done in two batches—from October 2010 to September 2015 and from October 2015 to June 2021.
But the lawyers’ fees for the entire CLICO/CLF matter span the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank.
Al-Rawi only released his Ministry’s fees, some of which carried code names for parties he could not identify such as Alpha, Beta, Omega, Delta and Gamma.
The Sunday Express understands that the Ministry of Finance’s expenditure on CLICO is significant as it would cover the legal, accounting and liquidator fees (CLICO, British American Trinidad, Clico Investment Bank (CIB) and CLF), the fees for the Depositors Insurance Corporation (DIC), the legal actions during the proposed CLF liquidation by the CLICO policyholders group actions and the claims against CLICO, British American (Trinidad), CIB, CLF and Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd.
The Central Bank’s fees would also include advice from accountants and lawyers for claims against CLF’s principal officers: Duprey and former executive director Andre Monteil.
On October 17, 2012, former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan had revealed a portion of CBTT’s legal costs with regard to CLF in a statement to Parliament.
Ramlogan said total legal fees paid to local and foreign counsel by the Central Bank in relation to CLF during the period October 2008 to July 2012 was $103 million; a total of $82.8 million in fees were to Canadian forensic investigator Bob Lindquist; and total legal fees paid to local and foreign counsel by the Central Bank in relation to the Commission of Inquiry into CLICO and the Hindu Credit Union (HCU) during the period Oct 2010 to July 2012 was $32.5 million.
On April 19, 2021, the Central Bank-controlled CIB won a judgement against two former executives- Monteil and its former chief executive officer, Richard Trotman after it sued the former executives to recover money from a loan transaction by Monteil in 2007.
They were ordered by High Court Judge Avason Quinlan-Williams to pay back $78 million plus $20 million in interest.
Accounting firms
In addition to lawyers, Al-Rawi’s office handled the cost of auditors.
The documents showed the auditing firm Deloitte & Touche Trinidad earned $225,733,665.06 over the total period.
It earned $91,438,119.83 from 2012 to 2015 and $134,295,545.23 from 2015 to 2021.
The firm was retained to support the work of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the CLICO investigation, which is now in its ninth year.
The company declined to comment to the Sunday Express.
Professional services firm Ernst & Young Services Limited earned $28,772,805.83 for the period 2010 to 2015 a $2,300 from 2015 to 2021.
Since their appointment four years ago, the joint liquidators (JLs) in charge of CLF, international accounting firm Grant Thornton’s Hugh Dickson and David Holukoff have submitted claims for payment of fees and expenses totalling over $61.8 million (US$9.11 million)
In the seventh report to the court, dated December 18, 2020, and signed by Holukoff, the liquidators said that up to October 2020, the JLs have drawn total fees US$8,318,856 ($56,441,635).
But the payments to Grant Thornton include fees of $2,494,513 for the period of their appointment as provisional liquidators—from July to September 2017—while under liquidator expenses, there is a sum of $2,921,553.
In total, for the period July 2017 to October 2020, Grant Thornton has invoiced the Government for a total of $61,827,701, which is equal to about 55 per cent of the $112,976,056 identified as payments by the liquidators. The second largest CLF liquidators’ expense for the period is for legal fees, which totalled $18,751,897.
The liquidators also serve on several of the conglomerate’s boards.
In their report, they noted the fees earned are a discounted sum.
Commission of enquiry
Some of the biggest fees earned by lawyers were during Sir Anthony Colman’s Commission of Enquiry (COE).
In a statement to Parliament on July 1, 2016, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had said the cost of the Commission of Enquiry was $78 million.
Dr Rowley said the fee breakdown, as at May 2016, was as follows:
• Shankar Bidaisee— $7,192,000
• Gerald Ramdeen—$5,855,468
• Varun Debideen—$4,955,000
• Celeste Jules—$2,155,500
• Israel Khan SC—$989,000
• Wayne Sturge—$567,600
• Lemuel Murphy—$250,000
• Anthony Colman QC—$9,130,618.02
• Peter Carter QC—$23,393,808.54
• International Ltd—$2,712,213.48
• Edwin Glasgow QC—$12,147,007.20
• Ian Marshall—$827,239.73
• Marion Smith McGregor QC—$8,313,488.40
The 24-month-long COE had 85 sitting days, 23 parties, 77 lawyers, 57 witnesses, 50 subpoenas and five million pages of documents.
All parties to the COE, who were mostly represented by Senior Counsel, would have paid separate legal bills.
The cost of the Commission was exclusive of the Government’s bailout.
Prime Minister Rowley sent Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, a sealed copy of the Colman report on June 23, 2016 at 4.47 p.m with a covering letter requesting the DPP “to give the matter his urgent attention” given the sensitive nature of the document. After more than five years, charges are yet to be laid.
The Prime Minister told Parliament in July 2016: “Having perused the report myself, I can advise the population that it contains very serious allegations of criminal misconduct on the part of a handful of privileged individuals who were associated with the CLICO/ CLF group of companies.”
Active Police Investigation
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith told the Sunday Express yesterday that there remains an active police investigation in CLICO and acknowledged that hundreds of millions of taxpayers dollars have already been spent on the investigation.
The investigation began during Colman’s COE which nearly derailed the Commission.
Colman’s terms of reference had included: “whether there are any grounds for criminal and civil proceedings against any person or entity; whether criminal proceedings should therefore be recommended to the Director of Public Prosecutions for his consideration; and whether civil proceedings should be recommended to the Attorney General for his consideration”.
During the COE, DPP Gaspard announced that a criminal investigation against former CLICO executives and several corporate entities aligned to the collapsed insurance giant had begun, then it was almost three years after the Government had stepped in to bail out the company to protect the country’s financial system from systemic risk.
Gaspard had written to Colman expressing concern about how the public enquiry, which had been 19 months old at the time, could impact on the criminal investigation by the police.
“I am particularly concerned that an otherwise credible prosecution might be stopped by the court on the grounds that a defendant’s right to a fair trial had been fatally compromised by the publicity attendant upon your enquiry.
“As such, I shall be issuing a press release warning the media against the publication of any material which may jeopardise the police investigation and any potential criminal proceedings,” Gaspard had said.