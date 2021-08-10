The National Investment Fund Holding Company Ltd (NIF) has made a sixth distribution interest payment of $112.2 million to more than 7,500 bond holders of its $4 billion three-series bond.
The payment was made on Monday.
Total interest distributions of $673.2 million have been paid out to bondholders, since the launch of NIF in July 2018, the company said in a published statement yesterday.
On February 9, 2022, NIF will make the next semi-annual coupon payment to bondholders.
“NIF’s well-structured and diversified portfolio, which was established in July 2018 with a value of $7.9 billion, has been increasing, reaching $9.3 billion in December 2020 and $10.1 billion in June 2021,” the company said.
“Notwithstanding the challenges posed by the adverse consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, our investee companies have remained focused on achieving operational efficiency—a cornerstone of their enterprising spirit,” it added.
NIF was created by its sole shareholder, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, to hold five assets. These assets were received by Government as proceeds from the shareholding of certain assets of CLICO (under supervision of the Central Bank) and CLICO Investment Bank (CIB), as well as an appropriate shareholding of Trinidad Generation Unlimited owned by Government.
Since 2009, Government has sought to recover funds owed to it arising from the bailout of CLICO and CIB which resulted in CLICO and CIB transferring certain assets held by them to Government, some of which, in addition to the shareholding of TGU, were transferred to NIFHL, according to the company’s website.
These five assets are shares of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd, One Caribbean Media Ltd, West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd, Angostura Holdings Ltd and Trinidad Generation Unlimited.
The company was incorporated on May 29, 2018 by Corporation Sole for the purpose of holding and monetising assets transferred by Government in repayment of the debt due to it by CLICO and CIB.
A decision was then made to float the bond over July 12–August 9, 2018 with the objective of raising $4 billion.