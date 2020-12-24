$743m profit for Massy despite Covid

Despite the economic challenges brought on by Covid-19, the Massy Group recorded a $743 million profit after tax for the 2020 financial year (ended September 30), which is a 21 per cent improvement over last year’s $613 million.
Chairman Robert Bermudez, in the company’s annual report that was published in the daily newspapers and on their website yesterday, said the Massy Group’s decision in 2019 to shift its model from a traditional conglomerate to an investment holding/management company proved to be effective.
Bermudez said the group showed resilience during the pandemic and delivered a strong performance for the fiscal period.
“Economic outlook in several of the territories in which the Group operates continues to be difficult, but we are well positioned in our key areas of focus. We expect that the economies of Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados will continue to be challenging due to weak natural gas prices and declining production in Trinidad and declines in tourism and tourism-related businesses in Barbados. The Group is, however, well placed to realise growth from the more buoyant markets in the Caribbean and South America,” Bermudez stated.
He said all three of Massy’s main portfolios—integrated retail, gas products and motors and machines—grew, and the group benefited from a gain on the sale of Massy Technologies for $272 million to PBS Technology Group Ltd, a subsidiary of Jamaican conglomerate the Musson Group.
Bermudez noted that based on this performance the board has declared a final dividend of $2 which added to the interim dividend of $0.50 gives a total dividend for the year of $2.50. This represents an increase of ten per cent over dividends paid in 2019, and a 3.8 per cent return on the share price at the end of the financial year.
Covid readiness
In his statement to shareholders, group chief executive officer Gervase Warner said weeks before the onset of the pandemic in the region, Massy had a few conversations with leaders in the group about the inevitable spread of the pandemic to the countries in which they operate, and it was decided that the Massy Group would do whatever it could to be a beacon of safety and reliability, as we recognised that people would need to continue to access basic necessities in a trusted environment.
Warner noted that Massy moved very early to establish protocols in its front-line businesses, he said, to manage risks to employees and customers.
“We are proud of our role in securing food supply to all of the territories in which our integrated retail business including Massy Stores. We are proud of the work of our gas products organisations in ensuring oxygen supply to hospitals as new and temporary facilities were opened to cope with rising patient numbers. Also our ability to support consumers and restaurants with cooking gas to prepare food for people on lockdown,” he said.
He said, the group was pleased with the proactive and dedicated work of its employees, many of whom were designated front-line workers.
“Our group’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic is a testament to years of preparation and the collective strength of our leaders and employees. New technologies and innovations were rolled out ‘at speeds before thought unimaginable’ to respond to the need to operate and serve customers differently; and strict health and safety protocols and infrastructure were also swiftly implemented.”
Warner outlined that the group also stepped up its charitable donations, including meals to frontline workers, collaboration with regional governments on food supply and Covid-19 testing issues, as well as hampers to needy families.
“In addition, we provided examples and input to appropriate risk management and Covid-19 spread prevention protocols at our workplaces and at our customer facing locations to our colleagues and governments in the region,” Warner added.