Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) has recorded a half-year profit of $786.8 million.
The country’s largest banking group said yesterday it had recorded profits attributable to shareholders of $786.8 million for the half-year ended March.
RFHL’s chairman Vincent Pereira yesterday said the profits represent an increase of $58 million or 7.96 per cent over the profit reported in the corresponding period of the last financial year.
He said total assets stood at $114.1 billion on March 31, an increase of $760.2 million or 0.67 per cent over the total assets in March 2022.
Pereira noted that the half-year ended March 31, which was a solid period for the Republic Financial Holdings Ltd Group.
Changes to the board
“Throughout the six months, all group subsidiaries recorded improved growth in their loans and investments portfolios fuelled by increases in customer deposits. As a result of this growth, our subsidiaries recorded increases in net interest income, enhanced, in part, by the impact of the rising interest rate environment on US dollar-denominated securities in our Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands (BVI) operations,” the RFHL chairman remarked.
He said non-interest income has also been boosted by increased activity in our tourism-based subsidiaries, following the ongoing recovery of tourism activity in those islands.
“Our Ghana subsidiary has stabilised and has not suffered any further impact from the Debt Exchange since the first quarter,” Pereira added.
RFHL said that based on these results, the board of directors has declared an interim dividend of $1.10 (2022: $1.05) per share payable on May 31.
RFHL is the parent company of all of the banks in the Republic Group including Republic Bank Ltd in Trinidad and Tobago
Meanwhile, Colin Soo Ping Chow has joined the RFHL board of directors, following the retirement of Dr Terrence Farrell on April 30.
RFHL said Farrell first joined as a director of Republic Bank on April 30, 2008, and on vesting on December 16, 2015, became a director RFHL.
It noted that during his 15-year tenure, Farrell, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank, has always been an active pioneer in developing the group’s governance, particularly in the period following its rapid growth by acquisition.
Pereira said, “Terrence has given yeoman’s service to our organisation, and with his extensive expertise in business development and strategy, economics and law, he has made a significant contribution to the growth, resilience, and profitability of the Republic Financial Group. We are immensely grateful for the indelible mark he has made in service to our group and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”
Soo Ping Chow is a former executive chairman of EY Caribbean (EYC) and has over three decades of accounting, auditing, and financial services experience.
Among his accomplishments include successfully leading EYC for 15 years, across eight countries with a team of over 700 partners and staff, RFHL said.