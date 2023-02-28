80% less emissions: T&T’s ‘cleanest’ tug ready for hire

The first low-exhaust tug, which is owned by the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago, was commissioned yesterday.
A vessel-commissioning ceremony was held at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel, in Port of Spain, and was attended by stakeholders from the maritime and energy sectors.
The ministry, in a news release, said the new 60-tonne bollard-pull tug, named National Energy Resilience, is International Marine Organisation (IMO) Tier III-certified, with technologies that reduce its nitrous oxides emissions by 80 per cent—making it the “cleanest” tug operating in Trinidad and Tobago and, at this time, the second in the region.
National Energy chairman Dr Joseph Khan said: “National Energy Resilience is different from any other tug in our fleet. It is IMO Tier III-certified. This standard was designed to improve air quality and protect public health by controlling emissions from ships and vessels. The National Energy Resilience also uses technologies that reduce its nitrous oxide emissions by 80 per cent. This is a significant reduction in emissions of a greenhouse gas that is 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide.”
Khan said National Energy’s decision to adhere to the IMO-Tier III standard was completely voluntary.
Energy Minister Stuart Young reiterated the Government’s commitment to climate action through the reduction of our country’s greenhouse gas emissions.
“As a country, we are no strangers to being first movers, particularly within the energy sector,” and he commended National Energy for continuing to implement its mandate of developing and facilitating sustainable energy industries through the implementation of several initiatives that support the Government’s efforts towards decarbonising the local energy sector.
The National Energy Resilience has secured all documentation required to operate and is now available for immediate hire, Young added.