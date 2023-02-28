80% less emissions: T&T’s ‘cleanest’ tug ready for hire

Dr Joseph Khan

‘FIRST MOVERS’: Dr Joseph Khan, from left, chairman, National Energy; Stuart Young, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister; and Dr Vernon Paltoo, president, National Energy, at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, yesterday. In background is the National Energy Resilience.

The first low-exhaust tug, which is owned by the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago, was commissioned yesterday.

A vessel-commissioning ceremony was held at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel, in Port of Spain, and was attended by stakeholders from the maritime and energy sectors.

The ministry, in a news release, said the new 60-tonne bollard-pull tug, named National Energy Resilience, is International Marine Organisation (IMO) Tier III-certified, with technologies that reduce its nitrous oxides emissions by 80 per cent—making it the “cleanest” tug operating in Trinidad and Tobago and, at this time, the second in the region.

National Energy chairman Dr Joseph Khan said: “National Energy Resilience is different from any other tug in our fleet. It is IMO Tier III-certified. This standard was designed to improve air quality and protect public health by controlling emissions from ships and vessels. The National Energy Resilience also uses technologies that reduce its nitrous oxide emissions by 80 per cent. This is a significant reduction in emissions of a greenhouse gas that is 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide.”

Khan said National Energy’s decision to adhere to the IMO-Tier III standard was completely voluntary.

Energy Minister Stuart Young reiterated the Government’s commitment to climate action through the reduction of our country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“As a country, we are no strangers to being first movers, particularly ­within the energy sector,” and he commended National Energy for continuing to implement its mandate of developing and facilitating sustainable energy industries through the implementation of several initiatives that support the Government’s efforts towards decarbonising the local energy sector.

The National Energy Resilience has ­secured all documentation required to operate and is now available for immediate hire, Young added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

80% less emissions: T&T’s ‘cleanest’ tug ready for hire

80% less emissions: T&T’s ‘cleanest’ tug ready for hire

The first low-exhaust tug, which is owned by the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago, was commissioned yesterday.

A vessel-commissioning ceremony was held at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel, in Port of Spain, and was attended by stakeholders from the maritime and energy sectors.

The ministry, in a news release, said the new 60-tonne bollard-pull tug, named National Energy Resilience, is International Marine Organisation (IMO) Tier III-certified, with technologies that reduce its nitrous oxides emissions by 80 per cent—making it the “cleanest” tug operating in Trinidad and Tobago and, at this time, the second in the region.

Making Caribbean tourism more resilient

Making Caribbean tourism more resilient

Global tourism stakeholders recently gathered in Jamaica for the first Global Tourism Resilience Conference, to discuss and develop plans around building resilience-capacity into what is the third largest export sector worldwide.

New hotel stays shut for next six months

New hotel stays shut for next six months

After having spent $27 million of taxpayers’ dollars on the newly refurbished 24-room Manta Lodge Hotel comes word it will remain shut for another six months, while the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) looks for an operator to run the place.

The 2-star hotel located in Speyside, Tobago was last week Wednesday handed over to the THA by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) but after years and a lot of controversy over the decision to purchase and refurbish the hotel the Chief Secretary told Express Business a Request for Proposals (RFP) was expected to go out today.

NGC delays Touchstone Cascadura gas

Touchstone Energy has told investors that the National Gas Company will not be ready to receive gas from its Cascadura field until June 30th, almost three months behind schedule.

In a news release on Monday Touchstone said, “On February 24, 2023, the Company was notified by The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) that they expect to be ready to receive first gas from the Cascadura natural gas and associated liquids facility on or about June 30, 2023.”

NGC holding up multi-million dollar investments

NGC holding up multi-million dollar investments

The inability of the National Gas Company (NGC) to provide downstream operators and other investors with natural gas contracts exceeding three years is holding up hundreds of millions of dollars in investment according to several industry sources.

More bad news for Imbert

More bad news for Imbert

There is more bad news for Finance Minister Colm Imbert and the wider economy as ammonia prices have been falling globally and therefore lower revenue will accrue to the Government and the National Gas Company (NGC).

Within recent weeks there has been a steep and steady drop in the price of petrochemicals. Last week alone the fall was US$90 a tonne or close to a 15 per cent decline. There are some traders who are even suggesting that the Tampa settlement which guides the price T&T will get for its ammonia could cascade by as much as 25 per cent or US$200 per metric tonne (t).