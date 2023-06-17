84 active trade unions in T&T

THE labour movement in this country is too often portrayed as “reckless protagonists” rather than agents and partners in engineering social justice and equity, the programme dean for labour studies at the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies Ian Daniel has said.
Daniel made the comments during an interview with the Sunday Express as the country prepares to commemorate Labour Day tomorrow.
Labour Day in this country was declared a national holiday in 1973.
It is celebrated annually on June 19 the anniversary of the day of the oilfield riots in 1937 when police tried to arrest labour leader Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler while he was addressing a meeting.
Daniel was asked what Labour Day means to him.
“Labour Day is the opportunity to connect to the global struggle of working people to win and protect equitable reward and treatment in an economic system which concentrates wealth and power in the hands of a few. Some may think that there’s nothing wrong with that, but workers, the vulnerable, and the excluded don’t agree,” Daniel said.
Daniel said Labour Day is one instance of our engagement in the fight for a more just society.
“Labour Day in Trinidad and Tobago, in June allows me to connect our Labour resistance to the larger social justice fight against unjust political, economic and social systems with their roots in colonialism and racism. It reminds me that my pay increase and my job itself depends on insuring that the circuits of power in the society are fair,” he said.
Daniel said he believes this country’s current labour relations climate is tense.
“We’ve seen a rough and unsatisfying public sector negotiations season. Before that we’ve had a high level of job loss and business closure. Before and during that we’ve had staggering increases in the price of everything. There was the economic and social trauma of developments in TSTT, Royal Bank, Petrotrin and ArcelorMittal. With the degree of economic and income uncertainty, crime and psychological trauma that the society has faced for an extended period, how could labour relations be anything but tense,” he said.
The “rough and unsatisfying public sector negotiations season” Daniel was referring to was the acceptance of a four per cent offer by Chief Personnel Officer Dr Daryl Dindial from unions despite initial protestations.
But this period would not adversely impact the viability of the trade union movement, Daniel said.
“As long as working people require representation in the employment relationship, which is recognised as a fundamental right, trade unions will always be viable. An unpopular public sector settlement may dent the popularity of union leadership amongst workers but, by he same token, it can also dent the popularity of a government that faces imminent elections too,” Daniel said.
“Additionally, the outcome of a negotiation is hardly an exact measurement of relative power. In real estate everything is location. Similarly, in negotiations everything is timing. After multiple unsettled periods, job losses, rampant inflation, economic uncertainty and protestations of the inability to pay, what was the likelihood of overturning the four per cent offer? Who would be willing to take the risk involved in extending the game? Even if you count this round as a loss, there are other rounds to come in which the context will be different. The task is to learn from this hand and be prepared for the next,” he said.
Asked about the prospects for labour relations in the coming months, Daniel said: “That depends on what the next crisis is. Remember, labour relations is the complex outcome of the activities of labour, employers, the State, economic performance and the public at large. It is not solely the result of what trade unions do.
“Certainly, there is a lot that trade unions need to be doing to address recent losses and also to prepare for future challenges. But labour is too often portrayed as reckless protagonists, and not agents and social partners in engineering social justice and equity,” he said.
“What will labour relations look like in the upcoming months? I’ll be better able to answer that when I know if retrenchment stops, if the people permanently furloughed during Covid get jobs, if there is some effort at price control, how crime will be addressed,” Daniel said.
Daniel said the world is still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic and will be living the impact of the pandemic for years to come.
“Many working people lost jobs or significant levels of income due to the pandemic. Their lives have been negatively affected to a degree from which they are yet to recover. Businesses, especially small entrepreneurs have suffered in the same way.,” Daniel said.
He said as such industrial relations entered a period of “the wild, wild west” action, which has yet to be corrected for many and therefore from which we are yet to recover.
“Covid unleashed digital work processes at an accelerated rate, i.e. remote work. Before these processes were settled we started seeing ambivalence on their utility on all sides, despite the positive impact on well-being and productivity. We are also faced with the challenge of regulating some of the pandemic effects,” he said.
“What we have to recognise though, is that the challenges are not imposed by the pandemic, but are always the social choices we make as a society as we adjust to any major change in life,” Daniel said.
In his message for Labour Day 2023, Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie stated that the trade union movement is “as relevant today as it ever was.”
Mc Clashie said that the labour movement continues to be a voice, provide protection, empower, and educate generations of workers on their rights and responsibilities.
“As Minister of Labour, I believe that in order for us to maintain the tenets upon which the decent work agenda is built, it is imperative that we collectively leave the door open to engage in continued social dialogue which is the very spirit of tripartism,” he said.
“I firmly believe that through dialogue, we will eventually find a common space where we can all exist. I do not see my role as adversarial, I see it as facilitative to the process,” Mc Clashie said.
Mc Clashie said that the Trade Union Division of the Labour Ministry has registered four new trade unions from July last year to now.
This brings the total number of active trade unions in Trinidad and Tobago to 84.
The newly registered trade unions are Legacy Workers Trade Union, Prudent Caribbean Workers Trade Union, Workers and Human Rights Association of Trinidad and Tobago, and the Generation, Administrative and Athletic Workers Union.