A band that verifies vaccination

AS THE Government gears up to open safe zone businesses for the vaccinated come October 11, one company has made it easier to prove that you are vaccinated-instead of walking around with your vaccine card, wear a band instead.
The company is called Verify Vaccinated and is founded by Keeva Seegobin.
“This has been in development for the last six months, through a very effective and dedicated team of professionals who have been working tirelessly to ensure that our system is robust, strong, and flexible to handle the 400,000-plus citizens that have already been fully vaccinated,” he told the Express in an interview last week.
Seegobin noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has created a crisis which has been felt across many sectors within T&T, as it has not only brought about a biological scourge but also economic decline.
“Information is the key weapon in this battle. Verify Vaccinated has started to give the vaccinated population a voice and the band is a subtle indicator of one’s willingness to protect themselves and others against this virus as well as their desire to forge ahead toward our ‘new normal.’ There was an apparent need to easily identify persons who were vaccinated without the need to carry around immunisation cards that are not very durable. This idea was seen in foreign countries as their vaccination rates increased. Thus, we thought that it would be a good idea to quickly conceptualise this vision for both the business community and citizens who needed an immediate solution. Once the concept of ‘safe zones’ was mentioned, we were ready to launch our product to build a community of vaccinated people,” he said.
The concept, Seegobin said, is simple and effective.
“The main objective of this service is the storage and accessibility to Covid-19 vaccination information. Verify Vaccinated was created as a tool to fulfil both of these tasks. The band seemed to be the most viable, durable and accessible option to visually indicate from a distance that a person has been vaccinated and a website was chosen instead of an app for the purpose of simplicity. There is no need to download any software or use any specialised equipment. Any point of access to the Internet is sufficient and this accessibility will give any person or business desirous of verifying the individual’s Covid-19 vaccination status access to the same,” he said.
The band was launched on September 24.
Since the launch, Verify Vaccinated has had over 200 sign-ups.
He said that 50 per cent of the visitors to the website are likely to sign up. Additionally, he said the company has received communication from reputable companies that have also expressed interest, including some business and corporate associations.
How does it work?
Seegobin said there are similar concepts in various cities of the US.
“However, our band is a bit more sustainable as it allows for the inclusion of all listed non-communicable diseases and medical conditions. Thus, the band has continued relevance even beyond the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
“To sign up for a Verify Vaccinated silicone band, anyone with a national immunisation card can log on to verifyvaccinated.com, upload their credentials and an email confirmation will then be sent with respect to their delivery time and date. Upon delivery, each individual must present their original national immunisation card as well as their national identification before the band is provided to them and activated.
“Each Verify Vaccinated silicone band is engraved on the inside with its own unique alphanumeric code that can be entered on our website once provided by the individual who owns it. On the website, their profile picture, name and information as it relates to their vaccination status appears on screen. You can enter the following code on our website ABC12 to get a real-time impression of how this will work. Our band also serves as a medical ID bracelet, capable of including information as it relates to blood-type, non-communicable diseases and other medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, high-blood pressure. Thus, the band is perfect for those who may find themselves in an emergency situation,” he said.
How does the company protect their customers’ data?
“The platform on which the website is built is GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant and is aimed to protect the fundamental right to privacy and the protection of personal data. Our platform also uses cryptography hash functions to protect your information. Our database and other sensitive user information is stored as a hash digest and, in the event of a security breach, cannot be recovered or manipulated from the platform’s server,” he said.
He explained that the intent of the band is to provide an immediate solution to those who need to be visibly seen as vaccinated to create peace and comfort in the minds of others.
“The band itself will raise the question about its origin and through the use of any smartphone device, the alphanumeric code which is verbally presented, can be inputted for clarification and access to all relevant information.
“Additionally, the band works well with existing Covid-19 protocols as six feet social distance can be maintained without providing immunisation cards that can increase physical contact. The alphanumeric code is made up of five characters, thus it is easy to remember to provide to the owner of a gym, casino, restaurant or bar,” he said.
When the Express pointed out that the Government is also working on a similar digital platform, he remarked: “We extend congratulations to the Government of T&T for their efforts to maintain the spread of Covid-19. At this time, we remain a third-party independent provider of an effective solution to businesses and citizens who require an immediate solution that is ready to go. October the 11 is less than two weeks away, and our system has been proven and tested. We are ready and willing to work with the relevant authorities, businesses and any individual citizen who needs this solution now.”